The tools for perfect entertaining

Turn branches, palm fronds and other garden debris into mulch with the RYOBI 36V HP™ Brushless 40mm Crushing Shredder.

Use these Ryobi tools and guests will gaze at your gorgeous garden.

So you want to entertain outside this summer? Now’s the right time to add some special touches to your outdoor areas to unleash their full potential.

With a hot summer on the way, there’s ample reason to indulge in a favourite Kiwi pastime – barbecuing or outdoor entertaining – and the food and drink always tastes better if your garden and outdoors areas add to the ambience.

Achieve a perfect manicured lawn and garden to impress your guests with the 36V battery-powered tools from Ryobi.

The RYOBI 36V Brushless 46cm Lawn Mower.

Making mowing a pushover

Have your lawn looking like green velvet with the Ryobi Brushless 46cm Lawn Mower. This innovative, powerful 36V brushless mower has 10 height selections to achieve mowed perfection.

You can push this lightweight but strong, durable mower around your yard with ease. While the Ryobi 36V Brushless 46cm Lawn Mower only requires one 36V battery, there’s a spare storage port for an additional battery, giving you more run time. This kit also includes a 36V 6.0Ah Battery and 36V 4A Fast Charger.

Make yard work more intuitive with Ryobi 36V edger.

Edging ahead

Ryobi’s 36V edger gives lawns a professional looking finish with minimal effort.

This powerful, innovative tool uses the latest brushless motor technology and is compatible with the Ryobi 36V battery range – ensuring your gardens are manicured to perfection.

The edger’s range of cutting heights and large 220mm blade length achieves clean precise lines and the unit is supported by a durable guide wheel. This tool is compatible with all Ryobi’s 36V batteries.

Fertilise large garden areas or control pests and weeds with the RYOBI 36V 15L Backpack Sprayer.

Walk and spray away

Save your outdoor spaces from things that crawl, chew or grow and take over with the Ryobi 36V 15L Backpack Sprayer.

Ideal for easy spreading of fertiliser and pest control, this unit can also disperse herbicides, fungicides, and a variety of lawn and garden products with ease, thanks to its powerful 36V battery and generous 15L tank.

Customise your spray pattern with four different nozzles and variable pressures. Padded shoulder straps enable two-handed use and the sprayer can be powered by any Ryobi 36V battery (up to 6.0Ah).

A little mulch goes a lawn way

Crush, shred and mulch branches and other garden debris with the powerful Ryobi 36V HP™ Brushless 40mm Crushing Shredder. It’s the strong silent type.

With Ryobi’s Whisper Technology™, this Unit operates quietly. Behind its strong mulching performance is a powerful HP™ Brushless motor and a 7-tooth blade with a 40mm crushing capacity.

It’s one of the first battery-powered Crushing Shredders released in Australia and New Zealand— no petrol or power cord required. It runs on the same Ryobi 36V batteries that power lawn mowers, line trimmers, blowers and scarifiers.

Another of the brilliant, innovative, powerful tools in the Ryobi 36V range, get up to 40 minutes of runtime (under load) on a single 36V 4.0Ah battery – and then use the mulch on your garden.

The RYOBI 36V 4.0Ah Blower Vacuum Kit helps you clean decks, driveways and other paved outdoor areas.

Stop the outdoors coming indoors

Stop garden debris and lawn clippings being tracked through the house. The Ryobi 36V 4.0Ah Blower Vacuum Kit helps you clean up decks, driveways, paved outdoor entertainment areas and even grass clippings.

The kit includes a 4.0Ah battery, a 1.7A charger, a 45L bag for collecting dry leaves and grass clippings, and a comfortable shoulder strap.

Because of its over- and-under design, you can switch between blow or vacuum in seconds.

A special feature of the Ryobi Blower Vac is a plastic fan with a metal blade which also mulches leaves and garden waste. A 45L bag securely holds the waste until you’re ready to disperse it in the garden or dispose of it as green refuse.

Cruise control makes it comfortable to use for long periods, and the blower vac can operate for up to 15 minutes with the included 4.0Ah battery.