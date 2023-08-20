The storage systems that saves time – and keeps you sane

Peter Wolfkamp, the popular New Zealand builder, DIY guru, TV show host, and radio presenter. Photo / Supplied.

No more looking for a vital tool for 20 minutes when the job only takes five...

Can’t find that drill? You swear you left it on the bench but now you can’t find it among all the clutter in the garage. And where’s the RYOBI ONE+ ratchet wrench?

Peter Wolfkamp, the popular New Zealand builder, DIY guru, TV show host, and radio presenter, has seen all too many examples of this kind of disorganisation – and says the best way to reclaim floor space and clear the clutter of tools and equipment in your home and vehicle is with the unique RYOBI LINK hanging storage system.

Having a robust space-saving system for storing building, gardening and other equipment is a must in any home, Wolfkamp, a fan of the RYOBI LINK modular storage system: “It is robust, modular and combines great design with practicality.”

The system comprises a wall-mounted and wheeled system and can be easily installed by a DIY’er armed with a drill, impact driver and a level. A QR code on the 7-, 12- or 15-piece RYOBI LINK storage kit opens to an easy-to-follow video that takes the purchaser step by step through installation.

7PC Wall storage kit. Photo / Supplied.

“If someone can competently hang a picture in their home then they should have no problem installing the support rails this system uses,” Wolfkamp says.

“The fixing brackets for LINK WALL Rails can support 94kg and can be easily attached to existing studs or into brick. The system is expandable and can be used to store a range of RYOBI building and gardening tools. The modular wheeled bins are perfect for tidy storage of craft materials and equipment.

Peter Wolfkamp believes that by using the innovative RYOBI LINK storage system home owners will work safer and be more productive, as well as enjoying reduced clutter and better organisation.

“Having all your tools, accessories and equipment organised, protected and neatly stored in one place ends the 20-minute search for a tool for that 5-minute job. Now you can load a RYOBI LINK rolling container with the tools for any job indoors or outside, even take them off-site.

“I like the way the handle detaches from the rolling bins enabling them to be securely stored away under benches or stacked against walls”.

Rolling Toolbox. Photo / Supplied.

The RYOBI LINK Rolling Tool Box

Impact-resistant and portable with 9-inch all-terrain wheels, the RYOBI LINK Rolling Tool Box can support a 200lb (90kg) load. Complete with a wide steel telescoping handle, this box and the smaller 80lb (36kg) carrying Tool Box, protect tools and equipment carried from water and dust in any conditions. These bins are an integral part of the RYOBI LINK Storage system.

Wolfkamp says by using the RYOBI LINK modular Storage System to transport tools and equipment or store them in the garage or shed, DIY homeowners will be able to work more efficiently and safely.

“When I started out building over 30 years ago, I had tools in my vehicle, tools at home, tools everywhere. I wasn’t as well organised as I am now.

“Many builders get organised over time and eventually develop systems to help them be more productive and efficient. The beauty of the RYOBI LINK storage system is, especially for people starting their DIY journey, is that RYOBI have designed a storage system based on many years of industry experience and pass that on to homeowners.

“It’s an excellent product and, because RYOBI LINK storage system is expandable, it can grow with the owner to keep pace with their new skills and growing range of RYOBI tools and equipment.”

Link Compact Small Parts Organiser. Photo / Supplied.

LINK Compact Small Parts Organiser

Keep your tool accessories, fasteners or hobby materials organised and ready for transport with the RYOBI LINK Small Parts Organiser – also great for organising and transporting camping and fishing gear, as well as arts and crafts materials.

RYOBI LINK’s unique design makes it easy to stack and lock into place on RYOBI LINK Crates, Organisers, Toolboxes and Rolling Toolboxes. The LINK Compact Small Parts Organiser also attaches to LINK Wall Rails where it has a 22kg weight capacity.

The no-travel bins within the LINK Small Parts Organiser prevent contents spilling out and mixing when being mounted or transported. A bin guide shows where best to place the no-travel bins so the lid will seal small items in place. They can also be re-arranged or detached for separate storage on LINK Wall Rails.

The LINK Small Parts Organiser’s clear lid makes it easy to locate items before opening it. A hand tool compartment provides quick access to hammers, screwdrivers and other tools. Seals on the lid protect your items from dust and water.





