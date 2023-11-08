The Old Fashioned is world-famous now, but where did this drink come from?

Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

A timeless masterpiece of mixology, this famous cocktail is being celebrated during November.

In the realm of cocktails, where trends come and go, one drink has remained steadfast. The Old Fashioned is an ageless masterpiece of mixology, continuing to captivate the palates of discerning connoisseurs across the globe.

November marks the celebration of this libation, and in anticipation of Old Fashioned Month, there’s no better time to reflect on its prestigious lineage and connection to its perfect partner: Woodford Reserve.

The Old Fashioned traces its heritage all the way back to the 1800s and is considered to be the original “cocktail”. While there’s still some debate as to how it formally came into being, Louisville, Kentucky have claimed it as their official cocktail.

Legend has it that bourbon distiller Colonel James E. Pepper popularised the most widely known version of the Old Fashioned of the time by introducing it to The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York on a visit, having had the drink made for him as a member of the Pendennis Club in Louisville. From New York, its popularity spread like wildfire. With its roots still linked to the South, though, Louisville declared it the city’s official drink in 2015, and every June it is honoured in an Old Fashioned Fortnight.

Since its beginnings, the evolution of the Old Fashioned, originally just called a “whiskey cocktail”, has never really strayed too far from its roots: a simple concoction of sugar, water, and bitters served in a tumbler glass. There have been variations, including a version created with muddled fruit, most commonly oranges and cherries. And today, the Old Fashioned is often a canvas for modern mixology with bartenders around the world continuously exploring various ingredients and techniques in reverence to this timeless classic. But its essence always remains the same.

Evidentially, people appreciate this immutable character with its popularity remaining as strong as ever. In 2020, the Old Fashioned was crowned the No. 1 best-selling cocktail by respected drinks journal Drinks International, with nearly 35 per cent of participating bars naming it their most ordered drink, and three-quarters placing it in their top 10. Ranking second on Drinks International’s 2023 list of the World’s Most Popular Classic Cocktails, it’s clear that the Old Fashioned’s simplicity of ingredients and complexity of flavour appeals to adults of all ages and genders.

Of course, such a simple recipe means there’s nowhere to hide; every element needs to be just so. Even the ice. Not merely for aesthetics, it plays a crucial role in preserving the drink’s bold flavour. Given that the Old Fashioned is an alcohol-forward cocktail, slow ice melt is needed to avoid too much dilution. Larger ice cubes are favoured over small or crushed, ensuring each sip maintains the drink’s full-bodied taste.

When it comes to the whiskey, something complex and interesting is essential in reserving the cocktail’s integrity. Woodford Reserve stands at the forefront of the bourbon whiskey world and with a history dating back to 1812, this Kentucky-based distillery has shared a parallel journey with the Old Fashioned.

Renowned for its exceptionally rich flavour profile, boasting over 200 flavour notes, Woodford Reserve lends an unmistakable depth to an Old Fashioned, with a corresponding commitment to tradition and authenticity. Honey amber in colour, there are notes of rich dried fruit, faint vanilla and tobacco spice, and on the palate you’ll taste complex citrus, cinnamon,cocoa, toffee, caramel and spice notes followed by a long warm finish — a bourbon that embodies the true spirit of the Old Fashioned.

As we celebrate Old Fashioned Month in November 2023, we raise our glasses to toast the enduring elegance of this classic cocktail and the excellence of its key ingredients, wonderfully encapsulated by Woodford Reserve. In a world of fleeting trends, the Old Fashioned and Woodford Reserve remind us that classics enriched with history and character continue to define sophistication and taste.

