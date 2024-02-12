The Med at your table: a healthy, flavourful journey with Fresh Start by My Food Bag

Nadia Lim

Embrace delicious Mediterranean-style eating with new Fresh Start by My Food Bag meals.

As the Southern Hemisphere basks in the warmth of summer, Fresh Start by My Food Bag is offering Kiwis a delicious opportunity to embark on a journey of health and well-being inspired by the Mediterranean. Fresh Start by My Food Bag has introduced five new recipes every week, each drawing inspiration from the time-honoured traditions of the Mediterranean diet. My Food Bag nutritionist and cook Nadia Lim is a long-time fan of this style of eating. “The Mediterranean diet is such a deliciously sustainable way to eat well – both for flavour and for your well-being. When food is this good, keeping on top of healthy eating goals becomes a pleasure,” she says.

To whet the appetite, some of the dishes you can look forward to are a Mediterranean Chicken & Lemon Roasted Courgette and a Bruschetta Salmon & Rocket Salad. To savour the season there’s also a Summery Courgette & Farro Risotto, or you could be tucking into a Mediterranean Chicken & Olive Couscous or Spanakopita Stuffed Capsicums with Greek Dressed Tabbouleh. These recipes, delivered straight to your door, let you embrace the essence of Mediterranean living right in your own home. “My Food Bag’s Fresh Start menus make it so simple to put fantastic, health-giving, calorie-controlled meals on the table,” says Nadia. “And with the new Mediterranean recipes, there’s now even more to look forward to.”

In a world of ever-evolving diets and trends, the Mediterranean diet has endured since the 1960s, standing resilient against fads. It is not merely a quick fix but a way of life, offering a multitude of health and well-being benefits that withstand the test of time.

Central to the Mediterranean diet are plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seafood, nuts, legumes and olive oil. The harmonious combination of these elements not only supports weight management but may also help contribute to the maintenance of blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Additionally, this diet has shown efficacy in promoting healthy aging, longevity and the long-term management of type 2 diabetes.

The scientific foundation for the Mediterranean diet has strengthened over the past decade, providing compelling evidence of its positive impact on physical and mental health. Beyond the well-established benefits, emerging research suggests that this diet may enhance gut bacteria diversity, influencing mood and mental health positively. All fantastic reasons to adopt this life-giving diet.

Yet, the allure of the Mediterranean lifestyle extends beyond nutritional science. It encompasses the joy of preparing meals, slowing down and sharing food with loved ones – a practice cherished by those residing in the Mediterranean region. This communal approach not only enhances mental well-being but also fosters a positive relationship with food, adding an extra layer of satisfaction to the culinary experience. “Enjoying a great meal with loved ones is one of life’s great joys – with Fresh Start by My Food Bag you can bring all the goodness of the Mediterranean to your table, knowing every box is being ticked, for both body and mind,” says Nadia.

The recipes curated by Fresh Start by My Food Bag come with the added benefit of being under 550 calories, excluding the salmon dishes which remain under 650 calories. So while you are indulging in the rich flavours of the Mediterranean, you can also maintain a mindful approach to overall well-being. “With easy to follow recipes and all ingredients included, it’s really never been easier to put something delicious and healthy on the dinner table,” says Nadia. “The flavours of the Mediterranean sing of summer, so we hope you enjoy this sunny tour for the taste buds as much as we have loved putting it together.”

For those ready to embark on a health-fuelled culinary journey that transcends the ordinary, Fresh Start by My Food Bag beckons Kiwis to explore the Mediterranean way of life.

To discover more about these enticing offerings and to embark on your own fresh start, visit www.freshstart.nz