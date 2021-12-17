The marketplace that's always open

Little Giants Kids Store. Photo / Supplied.

ASB virtual Christmas Marketplace boosts Christmas shopping - and local business.

What do top Kiwi businesses The Caker, Spicecraft, GoodCube , Juliette Hogan, Asuwere, Downlights, and Animal Kingdom all have in common?

You'll find all of them on ASB's virtual Christmas Marketplace, which hosts about 40 businesses, at the time of writing, all grouped in a handy website that can save time for online present-hunters and is helping boost local businesses across the country.

One of the ASB Christmas Marketplace businesses, Little Giants Kids Store, is owned by Hannah Gillard and is a fine example of the win-win aspect of the marketplace – with Gillard's business boosted as well as being a handy site for people shopping for their kids who are often the major beneficiaries of Christmas.

"This is my second year in ASB's Christmas Marketplace and I definitely think participating has as helped boost business. It's got me noticed a lot more and put us in front of a lot of people I don't think we would have reached before."

ASB's Executive General Manager for Business Banking, Tim Deane, says: "2021's been a tough year for many businesses across New Zealand. We wanted to do our bit to help our ASB business customers make the most of the important Christmas trading season and end the year on a positive note.

"The ASB Christmas Marketplace is an annual tradition and, for the second year running, it's gone virtual. Going online means we haven't been limited to a physical event in Auckland so we're able to support even more businesses from all over New Zealand and promote them through our social media channels."

Little Giants Kids Store is a good example of a business that's pivoted to a completely digital operation. Being web-based has enabled the business to expand its product range. Little Giants' focuses on reusable products, mainly for children but also for adults, aimed at reducing single use plastics that threatens the planet so much.

Gillard says she used to attend face-to-face events like the Baby Expo but now, with two young children herself, works entirely from home. She started Little Giants four years ago after noticing a gap in the market for children's reusable products: "They were either overpriced or of lower quality," she says.

ASB's Executive General Manager for Business Banking, Tim Deane. Photo / Supplied.

Just a matter of weeks ago, she expanded her business by buying Angel Sleep Sacks which she will continue under that brand name. "I was a customer, my youngest loved them and I had the chance to buy it – and grabbed it."

Her most popular items are great everyday basics like bento-style lunchboxes with internal dividers.

"Many schools are now 'litter-free', so Little Giant's lunchboxes mean food can be easily be taken to school free from wrapping and plastics that often end up on the ground as rubbish."

NZ Post's e-commerce research published earlier this year estimated online shopping in New Zealand increased about 25 per cent last year, with Kiwis spending more than $5.8 billion digitally. Online shopping spiked at a 105 per cent increase during Covid-19 alert level 3 last year.

That said, Deane says ASB knows many small and medium businesses have struggled with the impact of lockdown this year. "We all know small business owners - they are mums and dads, families and entrepreneurs in our communities – and they need New Zealand's support. Many have been holding on and hoping Christmas and summer holiday trading goes well.

"No matter what the New Year brings, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. That's why it's critically important for all New Zealanders to continue to support local this summer season."

ASB's strong track record of backing business continued across the 2021 and 2020 lockdowns through targeted financial and non-financial support initiatives. When the RBNZ increased the official cash rate by 0.25 per cent in October and November, ASB committed to holding its Business Base Rate steady through to the end of 2021 and waived contactless debit card payments until the end of the year.

To cater for increased interest in business advice, ASB expanded the Business Hub on its website and provided more information, guidance and tools such as podcasts, a government support finder, and a series of Backing Business 'Borrow the Expert' seminars.

"Now, with the countdown to Christmas well and truly on, why wait?" says Deane. "Visit the ASB virtual Christmas Marketplace and know you're doing the right thing by shopping local. You'll be able to pick up a range of special offers at www.asb.co.nz/christmas-marketplace."

The ASB virtual Christmas Marketplace has everything you'll need for a relaxing break these holidays from businesess offering great food & wine, skin & beauty, fashion, gifts & homeware, child & baby products and more.