No more hard graft with the hardworking Ryobi cleaning tools.

Ryobi has the solutions for those difficult cleaning jobs – they are cordless, powerful, innovative and the best performing tools on the market.

Call it The Evolution of Cleaning – the loss of old-fashioned “elbow grease” and less wear on the hands and knees, thanks to the convenience of one battery that fits more than 150 tools, enabling true portability. Now you can take your cleaning tools anywhere, clean almost anything. No more power leads or temperamental petrol motors – and no more charging the whole unit at the wall, just replace the 18V battery and extend the duration you can clean.

The tougher the job…

Caked on mud offers little resistance when the Ryobi 18V ONE+HP 600psi Ezclean Power Washer is used. Cleaning bikes, vehicles and outdoor sports equipment is a breeze with the Ryobi Ezclean Power Washer. Truly portable, all it needs is a water source, the garden hose or siphon from a bucket, nearby stream or river even a 2-litre water bottle can get you cleaning with this power washer.

Brushless technology extends battery life and delivers 600psi, enough pressure for light cleaning tasks such as removing dirt off windows or cobwebs and dust from outdoor furniture. Adjust the 3-in-1 nozzle to select turbo, 15° fan or shower/rinse options. Pressure can be adjusted to clean windows, boats, decks, vehicles and outdoor furniture.

Reaching new heights

No more teetering, drenched on ladders , scrubbing weatherboards with brush and hose. Keep your feet safely on the ground with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Telescopic Pole Scrubber. Its telescopic body allows the operator to reach into out-of-the-way places.

The Power Scrubber utilises the Ryobi 18V ONE+ interchangeable battery system and is ideal for cleaning decking, roofing, caravans and even the alloy wheels of your car, the RYOBI 18V One+ Telescopic scrubber powers through tough stains and grime with its 6-position articulated head, which allows you to customise the perfect brush angle for the ultimate clean.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Telescopic Power Scrubber operates for up to 120 minutes on a 4.0Ah battery, is water protected and has a lock-on button and auxiliary handle to reduce user fatigue while working on large cleaning jobs such as cleaning outside walls. You will keep finding cleaning uses for this great addition to your Ryobi 18V ONE+ cleaning tool range.

Getting out of a tight spot

Especially effective in smaller cramped areas, Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ handheld cordless Compact Power Scrubber will transform your home, vehicle and surrounds.

Throw away those abrasive pads, sponges and that old scrubbing brush, all those sprays and polishing creams. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Power Scrubber is the new more effective, efficient way of tackling those difficult, time-consuming cleaning jobs in and around the home.

Sinks, basins and tapware are left sparkling in no time and oven cleaning has never been easier with the Ryobi Power Scrubber’s nylon brush head cutting through dirt and grime. The compact Power Scrubber makes short work of stainless steel stove tops and benches leaving them gleaming.

And don’t forget the bath, floor tiles, tiled splash backs, basins and taps in those hard to access areas in bathrooms, kitchens and laundries. No buckets, sponges and mops required.

Venture outside with the cordless Compact Power Scrubber. The battery housing is water resistant to 1m for 30 minutes, ideal for working around pools or boats. Transform the barbeque, spruce up pools and pool fences. Now it’s possible to deep clean decks and sheds without getting your hands dirty. Try doing that with a scrubbing brush!

Use the handheld Compact Power Scrubber to remove grime from outside glazed areas.

Dirty car carpets and wheels pose little challenge for the Ryobi Compact Power Scrubber.

Be creative when using the Ryobi Compact Power Scrubber. Tackle the garage door, deck, weatherboards and garden furniture. It’s simply a case of what can’t it clean?

There’s up to 120 minutes run time with a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery (interchangeable with over a 150 different Ryobi tools).

Ryobi’s Compact 18V ONE+ Power Scrubber takes up little storage space without the need of buckets, mops, rags and sponges. It’s powerful and easy to use, freeing up your time around the home.

A cleaner for all seasons

No hard manual scrubbing is required and you can rejuvenate your outdoor areas in any season. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Powered Cordless Outdoor Surface Cleaner enables you to keep your outdoor deck and patio areas clean all year round.

The Surface Cleaner’s rotating brush is ideal for clearing dirt, moss, and mildew from any smooth outdoor surface. Using it with a cleaning solution and water gives a deeper, restorative cleaning.

The two-handle design ensures it is ergonomic and easy to use, and the scrubbing brush guard protects the user from debris.

It’s great for cleaning decks and bricks, restoring paving slabs, and cleaning patios quickly and effectively. The telescopic pole can be adjusted to suit your height. You’ll get up to 50 minutes of use on a 5.0 Ah 18V battery (not included). Rejuvenate your outdoor areas by picking up a Ryobi 18V Powered Outdoor Surface Cleaner.

Handy size

No more struggling with a large, corded vacuum cleaner for those small jobs – now there’s a smaller handheld option: small but perfectly formed, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vacuum generates powerful suction that’s great for cleaning carpet, floorboards, tiles and laminate flooring.

Truly portable, the easy to use Hand Vacuum is ideal for cleaning those small jobs in the home or vehicle. A dual stage HEPA filter assists with airflow during use. Connect the included crevice tool with the accessory adapter to clean those tight, hard-to-reach areas while the dust brush is great for cleaning delicate surfaces.

Transparent/detachable dust tank with 450ml capacity is big enough for those small cleaning jobs

Use the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vacuum to quickly clean up everyday debris around your home like dust, dirt, pet hair and food crumbs.

