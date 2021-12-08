Sun, sand and relaxation is a flight away

Yasawa Island Resort. Photo / Suppiled.

Fans of Fiji reminisce about this most beloved destination, while we wait impatiently for February when we can be reunited and our tropical dreams can once again be a reality

It's tantalisingly close – clear blue waters, swaying palms, silky sands and, always, wherever you go, the warm and welcoming calls of "bula" from our Fijian friends. Suffice to say, we are so very ready to get back to this idyllic island fantasy as soon as February hits. Here we talk to some super fans about their cherished recollections of our Pacific Island neighbour and what they'll be rushing to do when we can finally step off the plane into that first hit of balmy tropical air...

Tokoriki Island Resort. Photo / Supplied.

JOSH PRESLAND

When did you last go to Fiji?

Feb 2020, right before the borders closed.

What do you miss most?

Everything. Over there you're not worried about the time; island time is a real thing. Also, every person you walk past yells out 'bula' and gives you the warmest smile - it's hard not to be happy.

What are you most looking forward to?

I recently realised how many islands there actually are [333], and can't wait to get back and tick them off. I'm also really keen to explore inland Fiji; we have generally stayed in Denarau so it'd be great to experience something new, as well as all the culture Fiji has to offer.

FRAN MCDERMOTT

When did you last go to Fiji?

December 2019 with a close friend. We always go over together once a year in November or December for a girly trip, get massages, drink cocktails and relax.

What do you miss most?

I really miss the feeling of total relaxation from the minute you arrive. You can do absolutely nothing, or you can get involved in water sports and all sorts of fun, busy activities. I have so many special memories of trips to Fiji. My whole family travel over at least once a year for the school holidays. Everything is so accessible and safe for the children, which makes the parent's holiday so easy.

What are you most looking forward to?

We have booked 10 nights in Fiji with the family already for next October. The kids say every other day, "Mum, I miss going to Fiji".

Snorkelling with turtles. Photo / Supplied.

SAMANTHA PEARSON

When did you last go to Fiji?

March 2020, returning literally days before New Zealand's borders closed. I remember the customs officials at the Nadi Airport telling us "Why don't you just stay a little longer, with all the craziness going on in the world?" and we really wish we had!

What do you miss most?

I think what I miss the most is the ability to feel completely off the grid and 100 per cent in the moment. My husband and I often talk about the Fijians themselves, too, and how they made us feel so welcomed and cared for... and made us laugh. Oh, and the food! We were so spoiled with some incredibly creative and delicious farmto-fork dishes we still crave.

What are you most looking forward to?

With our destination wedding cancelled due to the pandemic, we are hoping to go back to Fiji for a renewal of vows ceremony with some of our closest friends and family. We hope to spend at least two weeks island-hopping and exploring the amazing diving sites that inspired us to get dive certified in the first place.

SANDY KILGOUR

When did you last go to Fiji?

May 2018.

What do you miss most?

The 'welcome home' greeting we received on arrival at Tokoriki Island, relaxing and playing in the crystal-clear lagoons, the warm turquoise-coloured sea full of amazing marine life and coral... Getting to swim with turtles, explore deserted islands, and snorkel and kayak in this pristine wonderland is one of life's true treasures. All without having to wear a wetsuit.

What are you most looking forward to?

Top of my bucket list is the Yasawa Island Resort and Spa. I have my eye on one of the adults-only luxury bungalows and the pristine white beach right out front.

Fijian Locals. Photo / Supplied.

SARAH ATKINSON

When did you last go to Fiji?

March 2020. It's crazy to think how we had no idea what was coming our way or how much travel would change.

What do you miss most?

The bula spirit. Honestly, the people of Fiji is what makes a holiday there so unique. I've never holidayed in a place where everyone already knows your name on day one and greets you with so much joy in their heart. Also, the way the heat hits you when you step off the plane; there is nothing like that feeling.

What are you most looking forward to?

The crystal-clear blue waters of the islands. I can't wait to either get up to the Yasawa or Mamanuca Islands and just chill out, enjoying delicious local food and a cocktail (or two) poolside. It would be heaven to get back up to Savusavu to go scuba diving. My partner and I are double-vaxxed and ready to go.

With such a long time apart, the longing to be together again is mutual – Fiji is eager to welcome back Kiwi friends, with essential measures in place to keep us all safe and happy. Never fear, before too long, the warmth of the bula spirit will soon be helping to create precious new memories. Happiness. Coming Soon.

