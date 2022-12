Strawberry thyme gin & tonic. Image / Supplied

This take on a gin and tonic is guilty of being almost too pretty to drink – almost.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Method:

1. Half-fill a glass with ice cubes, then top with a handful of strawberries.

2. Add gin, rose water, and top with tonic water.

3. Garnish with strawberries and thyme sprigs.





