Step into South America

Vibrant cultural experiences, stunning vistas and wildlife spotting

Gaze on ancient Incan ruins shrouded in mist, glimpse unique wildlife, go deep into the jungle, marvel at vast salt flats, climb volcanoes or stroll among colonial architecture, sip the finest wines and devour the finest steaks… and that’s just a few of South America’s adventures.

Like those famous Argentinian steaks, it’s a big continent and it’s best to bite off a little piece rather than trying to sample everything in one go. Just as you wouldn’t expect to see all of Europe in one visit, South America deserves the same approach.

Premium adventure travel specialists Viva Expeditions have been creating South America itineraries for Kiwi clients for the past 17 years. General Manager Tara Sutherland suggests three itineraries that best give first-timers a taste of the continent:

- Known and trusted for European voyages, AmaWaterways has launched new small-ship river cruises in Colombia, sailing along the Magdalena River between Cartagena and Barranquilla. Seven-night itineraries unveil hidden treasures from charming colonial towns to vibrant cultural experiences, stunning vistas and wildlife spotting and historic and colourful Cartagena city. Home to more species than the USA and Canada combined, Colombia is a bird watching paradise!

- Two of the world’s great cities bookend the nine-day Signature Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro tour. This popular route for first-timers begins in the culture, elegance and energy of Buenos Aires and visits jaw-dropping Iguazu Falls before exploring vibrant Rio de Janeiro.

- If Machu Picchu is on your bucket list, this one’s for you. The nine-day Signature Peru itinerary opens in buzzing Lima before flying over the Andes to Cusco, gateway to Machu Picchu. You’ll ascend to the mountaintop ruins by scenic train (no hiking required!), with an excellent private guided tour to bring the history of this significant monument to life.

And Sutherland says long-time personal experience means she can assure travellers they’ll come home with great memories. “South America might seem out of your comfort zone if you’ve never been. When you travel with Viva Expeditions, we carefully craft your itinerary and select your accommodation to match your personal travel style.

“We’re waiting at the airport to welcome you, our expert local guides show you around, and we offer 24/7 local support if you need any help. We make it easy to explore South America independently with confidence.”

