Spot the signs of diabetes early

Early diagnosis in kids can save lives. Learn what to look for.

Approximately 2000 children in Aotearoa New Zealand are living with diabetes, and that number is continuing to rise.

Despite being one of the country’s fastest-growing health problems, diabetes remains shrouded in misinformation and uncertainty. With rates of diabetes rising in young people, Diabetes New Zealand is calling for greater awareness around the condition – including the signs that could save a young person’s life.

For Diabetes Action Month (November 1-30), Diabetes New Zealand has launched a campaign to help educate parents, caregivers and whānau on the signs and symptoms of type 1 and type 2 diabetes to look out for in children and young people.

Early diagnosis leads to better health outcomes, so it’s important diabetes is detected as soon as possible, says Liz Dutton, Head of Clinical Services at Diabetes New Zealand.

Liz Dutton

“The earlier it’s diagnosed, the sooner you can treat people with diabetes and minimise the risk of long-term health complications.”

What is type 1 diabetes?

If you have diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough of the hormone insulin, or can’t effectively use the insulin it produces. This leads to high blood glucose (sugar) levels.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition often diagnosed in childhood. The body attacks the cells in the pancreas, which means it can’t produce insulin at all. Symptoms for type 1 appear more quickly than type 2. While it’s not known what causes type 1, a family history of the condition can lead to increased risk.

Type 1 is managed by injecting insulin into the layer of fat under the skin. You can do this by injections, or using an insulin pump.

What is type 2 diabetes?

With type 2 diabetes, the body either can’t make enough insulin or use it effectively.

Family history, ethnicity, weight and an unhealthy lifestyle are all risk factors for type 2 diabetes. Māori, Pasifika, South Asian and Chinese communities are at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and have higher rates across the country.

While symptoms typically appear more slowly in adults, the condition progresses much faster in children, says Dutton.

A healthy diet and physical activity can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Treatment includes medication and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

What are the symptoms in children and young people?

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes share common symptoms, says Dutton. These include peeing more often; excessive, unquenchable thirst; feeling constantly tired and having a lack of energy; and unintentional weight loss.

While diabetes is characterised by these four Ts (Toilet, Thirst, Tired, Thinner), other symptoms can include increased hunger, blurred eyesight and delayed healing or thrush.

“Weight loss is really common in young people with diabetes. Despite being hungrier, they’re actually losing weight due to water loss – high blood glucose levels get peed out, and it draws water with it. They basically become extremely dehydrated,” Dutton explains.

“Going to the toilet a lot, being thirsty and being tired are classic symptoms of high blood glucose levels.”

These symptoms in children and young people can often be overlooked, or misattributed to adolescence. If your child is presenting any combination of these symptoms, it’s important they get checked out.

What are the next steps?

If you spot any of these signs in your child or young person, it’s vital they’re assessed promptly, Dutton urges.

“If it turns out to be type 1 diabetes, they could become really sick, really quickly. Type 2 diabetes may come on slower, but still a lot quicker than in adults. It’s critical they are seen as soon as possible.”

Diabetes is diagnosed through a simple blood test by a GP. If a diabetes diagnosis is confirmed, a doctor will make a referral to a specialist diabetes team for tamariki and rangatahi.

“Parents need to know that a diabetes diagnosis is no one’s fault. There are many reasons why some young people are more likely to get diabetes than others and no one chooses diabetes. What’s key is getting a diagnosis because the right treatment and support is vital and can reduce the chances of developing serious complications.”

What are the consequences of undiagnosed diabetes?

Undiagnosed diabetes can cause serious long-term health complications.

Undiagnosed type 1 diabetes can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening condition in which the body, lacking insulin, breaks down fat for energy, producing acidic ketones that build up in the blood.

Young people with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes can start to develop long-term complications within 5 to 10 years, says Dutton. Serious health consequences include organ damage, blindness and amputations.

“Essentially, an 8-year-old with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes could have a heart attack by the time they’re 20. We see it happening,” Dutton says. “Getting diagnosed means they can have the right healthcare to keep them well, so they don’t develop those long-term complications.”

While type 1 and type 2 diabetes are lifelong conditions, with the right care and support, it’s very possible to live a healthy, fulfilling life.

“If they follow the guidance of healthcare professionals, people living with diabetes can have a normal, enjoyable life,” says Dutton.

For more information, head to diabetesactionmonth.org.nz or diabetes.org.nz/know-your-risk.