SMEG returns to New World

New World SMEG Kitchenware promotion starts 9 June.

New World is serving up kitchen style with its latest promotion.

This article was prepared by New World and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

New World is once again serving up a big dollop of kitchen style with its latest promotion. For the past six years, these eagerly awaited campaigns have been elevating kitchens across the country. This year, New World has once again, partnered with premium brand SMEG to offer a kitchenware collection that combines luxury with everyday functionality.

The promotion launches June 9 and runs until August 31, or while stocks last.

New World’s retail marketing manager Sarah Austin says the SMEG kitchenware range was chosen for its premium quality and useability. As with previous promotions, the range is expected to be hugely popular.

“Our promotions are all about giving customers the chance to add a little bit of wonderful to their weekly shop,” she says.

“We know New Zealanders are familiar with and love the SMEG brand, but treating themselves to quality kitchenware isn’t often a priority. This promotion gives New World shoppers the chance to elevate their kitchen space with a touch of luxury and can collect stickers just by doing their usual shop.”

The SMEG range is finished in high gloss while the brasier is cast iron, making it ideal for low-and-slow cooking and safe for both the stovetop and oven.

The range has been chosen so customers can choose the items they like, without needing to collect the whole set, with one sticker collected for every $20 spent in store and online**.

Items can be collected by redeeming between 20 stickers for the utensil rest to 55 stickers for the larger baker. Shoppers can also use a combination of stickers and cash to collect items. The cast iron braiser is a Clubcard exclusive and only available with 45 stickers and a cash top-up.

Value is top of mind this year and New World’s fresh and improved Clubcard programme offers a truly rewarding shopping experience with our own New World Dollars – a currency that turns everyday shopping into real value. With no minimum spend, customers earn every time they shop and can redeem New World Dollars like cash in-store or online. Combined with exclusive Clubcard deals, prize opportunities, and exciting campaigns like SMEG, it’s easier than ever for Kiwis to get more from their grocery shop – all backed by our enhanced app for a seamless, personalised experience and rewards for every dollar you spend.

Throughout the SMEG promotion New World teams across Aotearoa will be helping customers to keep track of what stock is available and what’s running out.

“We anticipate the promotion is going to be super popular, and it’s important to remember it’s only while stocks last,” says Sarah. “Some items will be more sought after than others, so customers should redeem their stickers as soon as they have enough for their chosen pieces, or they may lose out.”

You can keep an eye on your local New World’s Facebook page for updates on stock availability and take note of the in-store signage about what’s available and what might be running low.

As we always say, if you really want a particular item, don’t sit on your stickers, they are strictly while stocks last.

*Clubcard exclusive

*T&Cs available from the New World website: www.newworld.co.nz