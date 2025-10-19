Smart tool helps Kiwis cut costs, go electric with confidence

Genesis

This online calculator can help you go electric with clarity.

A couple of years ago, Ben Gleisner went looking for an electric car that could handle the chaos of family life – kids, dogs, sports gear and road trips. It wasn’t easy.

“There were very few options for a family-sized EV back then,” says Gleisner, chief executive of Cogo, a sustainability-focused fintech company that grew out of his earlier venture Conscious Consumers. “Now there are over 100 models available. The problem isn’t a lack of choice anymore, it’s knowing where to start.”

That challenge led Gleisner and his team at Cogo to develop a calculator to guide people through electrification, starting with finding the right EV for them.

Genesis was the first energy retailer in the world to bring this tool directly to households. Its Go Electric Calculator is powered by Cogo and helps users see which EVs suit their needs and what they could save if they switched.

For Aucklander Ben Kent, one of thousands of drivers in New Zealand’s biggest city considering the switch, the tool turned curiosity into clarity. “I knew I wanted to cut down on petrol and that going electric made sense in the long run, but the choice felt overwhelming,” he says. “The calculator took that worry away and showed me the models in my price range.”

Stories like Kent’s are why Gleisner says the average user can save more than $2000 a year by switching. “When you factor in fuel costs, road user charges and average kilometres, most Kiwis spend about $4000 a year on petrol,” he explains. “With an EV, that drops to a few hundred dollars in electricity.”

While EVs can still be more expensive upfront, Gleisner says the maths is changing fast. “In five years, those savings can easily offset the higher purchase price. And you’re getting a faster, quieter, lower-maintenance car in return.”

The environmental case is strong too. “Most of our electricity is renewable. So, when you charge overnight, you’re usually tapping into clean power.”

Despite early concerns, public charging coverage is now extensive. “There’s nowhere you can’t get to,” he says. “The range is there. The chargers are there. What people really need is confidence and clarity. That’s what we built.”

Since launching earlier this year, the Go Electric Calculator has been fast gaining traction. “Tens of thousands of New Zealanders have used it so far, and many are now booking test drives after running the numbers,” Gleisner says.

Genesis has made the tool part of its wider ‘Electrify Your Home’ programme, which encourages households to consider efficient heating, appliances and solar as well as transport. The aim is to shrink carbon footprints and lower costs by moving away from fossil fuels.

“Genesis wants to lower the total cost of energy to New Zealanders and one of our key goals is to help our customers make the transition to fully electric lifestyles, helping them save money and reduce their fossil fuel usage,” says Stephen England-Hall, Genesis Chief Revenue Officer.

New Zealand generates over 80% of its electricity from renewable sources, so we’re ideally placed to transition to more electric lives. “The Go Electric calculator is the next step in our commitment to championing electric lifestyles.”

Genesis has also taken a leading role in EV charging, linking the calculator with practical incentives such as the Genesis EV Plan. The plan offers cheaper electricity for overnight charging at home, plus an EVerywhere add-on giving customers the same rate at ChargeNet stations nationwide.

“Charging at night helps reduce the load on the national grid by moving usage to a time of day when demand is lower and energy is cheaper. That’s good for the grid, and Genesis rewards EV customers with a 50% discount for all the electricity they use between 9pm and 7am.”

Cogo’s technology is now scaling internationally, with versions adopted by banks and energy companies in Australia and the UK. Gleisner says each partner adapts the tool for its customers, but Genesis was the first energy retailer to take it into New Zealand homes. “It’s about making the move to electric as simple as possible,” he says. “That’s what helps families take the first step.”

Born in New Zealand, the idea is now scaling fast. “Kiwis have built something that’s world-class,” says Gleisner. “And we’re just getting started.”

