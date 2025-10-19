Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Genesis

Genesis

Smart tool helps Kiwis cut costs, go electric with confidence

Genesis

Genesis


This online calculator can help you go electric with clarity.

A couple of years ago, Ben Gleisner went looking for an electric car that could handle the chaos of family life – kids, dogs, sports gear and road trips. It wasn’t easy.

“There were very few options for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save