Small biz payments made simple

Kiwibank’s QuickPay+ app makes getting paid faster and easier.

Freelance illustrator Dominique Vogler used to dread the payment dance at her market stall, Plentees.

Vogler sells T-shirts, hoodies, prints and tote bags at Mount Maunganui’s Little Big Markets, but had always found payment terminals prohibitively expensive. When customers arrived without cash, it meant an awkward wait while they fumbled through banking apps and typed in account details.

That was not only time-consuming, but also a subtle barrier to both that sale and others.

That’s a thing of the past since she’s been using Kiwibank’s new QuickPay+ app on her phone. She’s delighted with how easy it makes payment. She simply enters the amount, holds out her phone for the customer to tap their card on, and the payment is done. They’re then free to take their purchase and go.

“Most people are cashless, so everyone’s pleasantly surprised you can do this with your own phone,” Vogler says. “As a small business it’s just been super simple, quick and straightforward. No messing around. People pay for the product and that’s it.”

QuickPay+ is part of a suite of business banking solutions from Kiwibank, which are designed to tackle common challenges facing Kiwi businesses. It is currently the only banking app in-market that offers such a complete contactless payment solution – working on both iPhones and Android smartphones and tablets, it accepts contactless Visa and Mastercard payments, mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and Direct Pay account-to-account transactions with multiple participating banks. QuickPay+ can be ideal for mobile vendors, pop-ups, tradespeople, food trucks, or sole traders.

“At its heart, it turns your phone into a contactless payment device,” says Elliot Smith, Kiwibank’s Chief Customer Officer for Business.

Smith says that for many small businesses, taking payments on the go has often meant juggling manual bank transfers, issuing invoices on the fly, and chasing late payments. Leasing a separate payment terminal and dealing with cash adds a layer of complexity between service and payment that costs time, money, and valuable headspace. QuickPay+ offers comprehensive payment options to reduce admin and streamline operations.

New Zealand is a land of small business owners like Vogler, Smith says. Statistics New Zealand figures back this up, showing there are more than 612,000 businesses in New Zealand and 97% of them have fewer than 20 employees. In fact, nearly 450,000 of them, like Plentees, have just the one employee.

“Some of our business customers might have their business as a side hustle, are brand-new, or only operate every second weekend, so having a payment terminal has been in the too-hard basket for them,” Smith says. “Having it all on your phone is much easier and frees up time to concentrate on other things, like sales.”

“We’ve had really good take-up so far and it’s significantly above what we predicted,” he says. “People are seeing it as a great opportunity [to help simplify their business].”

After an initial $49 set-up fee, QuickPay+ costs $20 per month for two users, with each additional user costing $15 per month. But Kiwibank is offering a special introductory offer: until January 31, it’s waiving both the set-up fee and the monthly charge*.

Smith says that small business customers are “critical” for Kiwibank and New Zealand as a whole. “They hire people in our communities, sponsor sports teams, and start valuable local initiatives. They are the fabric of how New Zealand rolls. Coming up with ways to support them, their cashflow, payments, and accessing funding is one of the best things [Kiwibank] can do.”

Kiwibank also recently launched StartUp+, a specialist package for aspiring and early-stage businesses that is currently in a pilot phase, and has just removed deposit fees and minimum balance requirements on its Business Online Call account to make it easier for money to work harder.

“We’re not just launching one thing and then sitting on our hands; we believe that as many things as we can do to help small businesses is good for New Zealand.”

For those who aren’t yet with Kiwibank but want to try QuickPay+, Smith says he’s aware there can be inertia in changing banks, but Kiwibank makes it as easy as possible to try them out.

*Kiwibank QuickPay+ terms and conditions, eligibility criteria, and fees and charges apply. Subject to approval. Offer ends January 31, 2026.