Shining new light on Matariki

Spark marks Matariki with first fully te reo Māori campaign partnering with indigenous artists.

It’s more than simply acknowledging the Māori New Year or getting a day off work – Matariki is a celebration unique to Aotearoa.

This year, Spark has collaborated with kaupapa Māori production studio, Māui Studios, to create digital art that brings to life the stories of the nine Matariki stars.

It offers New Zealanders the opportunity to learn more about Matariki and why it is so important to mark this time of the year, when people traditionally come together to celebrate new beginnings and remember those who’ve passed.

The campaign is inspired by Spark’s kaupapa ‘Ko te pae anamata whakamaua’ – an expression of ‘Hello Tomorrow’ which speaks to a future that’s enabled by technology and full of possibilities.

Enabling Aotearoa to celebrate Matariki proudly in the reo (language) that has sustained it, Spark is launching its first fully te reo Māori campaign with street posters featuring indigenous art that can be discovered around the country in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), Te Whanganui a Tara (Wellington), Ōtautahi (Christchurch), Tauranga Moana (Tauranga) and Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) until the beginning of August.

Spark’s Māori development lead Riki Hollings (Ngāti Ranginui) explains that the posters will appear in public places as a series likened to a comic strip – the QR code taking users to Spark’s social channels where they can learn the pūrākau (stories) behind each star’s character and watch behind-the-scenes footage of Māui Studios’ creative process in bringing the art to life.

“While we’ve been celebrating Matariki at Spark for many years now, having all the wording in te reo Māori is quite new for us, but I think it’s a beautiful representation of our ambitions to help normalise te reo Māori in Aotearoa. “Letting the language wash over you is truly something special,” says Riki.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Māori, providing a chance for these talented artists to express themselves in a way that allows their creativity to shine through.”

Vincent Egan, CEO of Māui Studios and one of the artists* who developed the inspiration for the campaign’s art, says: “This campaign symbolises a step forward for Spark, an influential organisation in Aotearoa which is leading by example and partnering with indigenous talent – a collaboration which recognises the added social value and broader outcomes from buying from Māori businesses like Māui Studios.”

The inspiration for the art in the campaign comes from “a concept we collaborated on called the Sun Seekers, which is an alternate reality future of the Māui and the Sun pūrākau (story)” where Māui captures the sun and forces it to slow down so that people could have more time to go about their day.

“In the concept, Māui continues his feud in a hypothetical post-apocalyptic future with Tamanui Te Rā (Great son of the sun), who now has an army of terminator inspired AI hunters and hybrid robot-humans fighting to take over the world. The Sun Seekers (or toa Māori warriors) following Māui’s example, fight to return to, maintain and elevate traditional Māori values whilst working to capture Tamanui Te Rā and bring about peace and harmony across a world that seems to be falling apart.

“The characters are named after kupu Māori values which align with the nine Matariki stars. Each character is adorned with tāmoko (Māori tatoos), mataora (a male’s Māori face tatoo), or Māori symbology that represents the characters’ essence and are illustrated to embody the values they are named after.”

The art style, Egan says, is inspired by Japanese manga and contemporary indigenous art styles “fresh out of Māui Studios.”

Previous Spark initiatives celebrating Matariki have included an 0800 line where callers could listen to the immersive stories behind each of the Matariki stars; a video series capturing the different ways New Zealanders celebrate Matariki with their whānau; and a “digital sky” where people shared messages about loved ones who have passed, who then became stars in that sky.

“It’s been really important to us to find these beautiful ways of marking Matariki and embracing it,” says Riki, adding that it’s important to acknowledge it respectfully and meaningfully.

“In our busy world, we sometimes forget to celebrate the important things. Matariki is special to Aotearoa – it calls us to pause, to reflect, to think about the year we’ve just had, to think about the year ahead. It’s about thinking about whānau and friends, and taking the time to reconnect, but also thinking about our loved ones who have passed.

“It’s about putting our dreams out there into the universe. Matariki is a special taonga – a treasure – that we are very lucky to have.”

Spark’s commitment to te ao Māori (the Māori world) as a pākihi (business) isn’t something that only happens once a year for Matariki – it’s an integral part of its daily business and is reflected in the company’s Māori strategy, Te Korowai Tupu which was launched in 2017.

Riki says: “A korowai is a cloak and tupu means to grow, so for us at Spark, it’s our cloak of growth. It weaves our knowledge, our values, our aroha and our aspirations together to create this cloak, and it supports us as we walk into te ao Māori.

“Te Korowai Tupu is a big part of the company and it’s reflective of the aspirations of our society as a whole to move towards being values and purpose-driven. When we reflect on what makes Aotearoa different in this globalised world, it’s our culture.”

Matariki, beyond being an astronomical event, says Vincent: “It’s also a culturally enriching festival of renewal, remembrance, and sustenance, fostering a sense of unity, kinship, and shared heritage.

“By encouraging more people of Aotearoa to engage with Matariki, Spark is helping to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Māori culture and tradition, strengthening the nation’s unique cultural identity.

“Recognising Matariki as a national celebration aids in bridging cultural divides, promoting inclusivity, and affirming the importance of indigenous knowledge and values in a contemporary multicultural society.”

Join Spark as it celebrates the rising of Matariki this Māori New Year with Māui Studios and view the artwork here: Spark NZ (@spark_nz) Official

*Vincent Egan (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahinerangi, Ngati Tū, Ngāti Tino Tū Hāti); Madison Henry (Ngai Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe, Waitaha, Ngāti Rarotonga); Gonz Navarro (Ngāti Te Wehi, Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Tuwharetoa); Royce Southerland (Kānaka Maoli, Hawaiʻi Maoli); Tuatini Arahanga (Te Arawa, Ngai Tahu, Kiribati, Ngāti Tino Tū Hāti).