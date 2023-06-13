Seeing it the Southern Way: the many wonders of the lower south

Sandymount Track / Photo Supplied

The Southern Way regions hold a treasure trove of unforgettable experiences.

Endless adrenaline opportunities, unparalleled night skies, exhilarating wilderness, soul-restoring hikes and biking routes, divine cuisine and so much more — it all awaits you in the Southern Way. This collective of regions (encompassing Central Otago, Clutha, Ōtepoti Dunedin, Fiordland, Queenstown, Murihiku Southland, Waitaki and Wānaka ) is so much more than just a territory: it’s a place to lose yourself in, an opportunity to slow down, to let nature work its magic, it’s a promise of adventure, with destinations galore to explore at your own pace, and all accompanied by the best of southern hospitality. Families, thrillseekers, couples, and anyone just looking to get away from it, all will find their ideal itinerary among the many remarkable destinations of the Southern Way.

Ōtepoti Dunedin Airport, one of the main gateways to the lower south (your other options include Invercargill and Queenstown Airport), is a great place to start. If you begin your adventure in Dunedin, you’ll find a city rich in heritage and distinct character; tap into the buzzing urban culture and exceptional food scene of this southern city or use it as your base for some nature explorations. For instance, wait until dusk and close by you can take a tour to see the delightful rare gem of the kororā, the world’s smallest penguin, emerging from the sea at Takiharuru/Pilots Beach, on the end of the Otago Peninsula.

More wild wonders await on the drive down to the remote and unexploited beauty of The Catlins, Te Akau Tai Toka. Its lush rainforest holds some impressive treasure in its depths, including waterfall walks to Waipohatu, Mclean, Matai and Purakaunui Falls, many of which are suitable for families. As you continue down the coast, the golden sand beach of Curio Bay makes for a gorgeous pitstop, with the fossilised trees nearby at World Heritage Curio Bay Petrified Forest giving you a glimpse of life 170 million years ago.

Purakanui Waterfall. Photo / Supplied

Keep driving the Southern Scenic Route and you’ll soon find yourself in one of the southernmost cities in the world: Waihōpai Invercargill. Stop to enjoy some good eats or head as far south as New Zealand goes — a night on Stewart Island Rakiura is one not easily forgotten with stargazing second to none at this certified dark sky sanctuary.

Wine lovers may want to continue north in the direction of Queenstown on the Central Otago Touring Route, with its many inviting stops along the way, including the historic village of Clyde and the lakeside loveliness of Cromwell, before reaching the Bannockburn wineries. There are cycling and hiking routes here to fill the lungs, before filling the belly with delicious winery cuisine and the silky pinot noirs the area is known for.

More vinous excursions await at Gibbston, an area that produces world-class wine, and picturesque Arrowtown is deserving of some time to explore its many historic buildings, boutique shops, restaurants and galleries, before reaching spectacular and picturesque Queenstown. Fly out from the airport here or head southwest to revel in some of the renowned sites of Fiordland — the Milford and Doubtful Sounds and the Great Walks of Milford, Routeburn and Kepler need no introduction, although they do need booking in advance. However, take the time to explore deeper and Fiordland’s wilderness will keep rewarding. North of Queenstown, Wānaka’s allures include fantastic food options, scenic flights from which to take in its dramatic vistas or stay grounded with the floral delights of the Wanaka Lavender Farm.

Photo / Supplied

The itineraries heading north out of Ōtepoti Dunedin hold yet more attractions. The mysteriously spherical Moeraki Boulders are a sight to behold on the way to Oamaru and if you’re a wildlife fan, the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony should be high on your list. Wander the streets of Oamaru itself to immerse yourself in the Victorian architecture and a pay a visit to the interactive museum of Steampunk HQ to get to know an alternate and futuristic version of 19th century Victorian England.

For food lovers, Riverstone Kitchen just north of Oamaru will pay dividends. And inland from Oamaru there are more diversions, including the exciting offerings of New Zealand’s newest wine region, the Waitaki Valley; a scenic soak in the Omarama Hot Tubs; and the geological marvel of the Clay Cliffs, tall pinnacles separated by narrow ravines, made up of layers of gravel and silt originally formed by the flow from ancient glaciers over a million years ago.

Ancient landscapes; killer sunrises; ocean, mountain and lake vistas; giddy heights; slow cruises; tastes to savour straight from the land and sea around you; moments to stop, slow down and smell the flowers and much more — whatever moves you, you’ll find it along the Southern Way.

Starting planning today at southernway.nz