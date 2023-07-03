Sam Says G’day to Queensland

Latest Video
Focus: Fire in West Auckland
One person is in hospital after a fire broke out on West Coast Road in Glen Eden. Video / Hayden Woodward
Kids Don't Come With a Manual - Severe allergies
Macsen has severe life threatening allergies so is unable to go to preschool. Is he missing out on key milestones by not being in daycare? Made with funding by NZ on Air. Video / Faultline Films
Wynyard Quayside - new offices for 1400 Beca staff and others in the Wynyard Quarter
Scott Pritchard, chief executive of Precinct Properties, talks about work building three new Wynyard Quarter blocks. Video / Sylvie Whinray
Watch: Three people arrested after fleeing police across Auckland
Three youths have been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Auckland this evening. It is believed to have begun in Papakura and ended at the Te Atatu interchange.
Watch: Taylor Swift runs off stage after concert malfunction
After a concert malfunction in Cincinnati, Taylor Swift was forced to run backstage to make her next costume change in time.
Local Focus: Hanging out at the Men’s Shed
We work towards it all our lives, but adjusting to retirement isn't easy.
Focus: All Blacks player gifts special jersey to the family of schoolmate killed in car crash
Parents of David Setitaia, who died in a car crash in 2022, speak to the NZ Herald. All Black lock Tupou Vaai, a high school friend of David, presented a signed jersey to the family last week. Video / Jason Oxenham
Gender goal: Inside the football club putting its female players first
Taradale AFC committee member Shelley Cameron opens up on why the Hawke’s Bay football club opted to put its female players first. Video / Neil Reid
Watch: Defence Force’s new $2b aircraft take to the sky
The Defence Force's new Poseidon aircraft began patrolling the waters around New Zealand today. Video / Royal New Zealand Air Force
MetService National Weather: July 1st
MetService National Weather: July 1st.
Watch: Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo breaks the ice
Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo breaks the ice with skaters. Video / Michael Cunningham
What is El Niño? What is La Niña?
A few little words that can have a big impact on New Zealand’s climate. Video / NIWA
New plans revealed for Downtown Carpark
Scott Pritchard, Precinct Properties chief executive, explains how apartments are being planned there. Video / Sylvie Whinray
Focus: PM on fuel tax and Kiri Allan
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins answers questions regarding fuel tax and Kiri Allan. Video / NZ Herald
Flipper lickin' good: Seal visits Papakura KFC
Seal causes havoc in Auckland's Papakura halts traffic, enters people's gardens. Video / Jonny Wimpress / Samantha Spencer
Kea Kids News: The life mask of a Māori chief is finally home where it belongs
In 1879, Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief Wiremu Nera allowed a mata ora, or life mask, of his face to be created by a German scientist, who then went on to sell the life mask without permission. Kea Kids News reporter Ruby interviews Te Awatea, Wiremu Nera’s great-great-granddaughter, about how it feels for this extraordinary taonga to be returned to his family. Video / Kea Kids News
Kea Kids News: Brave contestants eat the spiciest chillies for a sizzling cash prize
Grab your milk jugs and vomit bags because the hottest chilli peppers in the world are going down the hatch in Auckland’s annual Chilli-Eating Challenge! Kea Kids News reporter Isobel takes us inside the scorching competition. Video / Kea Kids News
Markets with Madison: US banks pass severe test & 10m Australians invest
The US Federal Reserve says its 23 major banks would survive a severe recession, but can it be trusted after numerous bank failures? Plus, how Australia got 10 million adults into investing.
Kiwis flock to petrol stations, the Prime Minister brushes off distractions and wild weather hits the North Island | Focus Morning Bulletin: June 30, 2023
Kiwis queue at petrol stations as higher fuel prices loom, trouble at home takes wind from Chris Hipkins' sails, and crazy weather is predicted to hit before the weekend in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Dean Purcell / Cameron Pitney / Getty / Supplied / NIWA
Focus Sport: Weekend Sports Preview June 30
The weekend sports preview with Bonnie Jansen and D'Arcy Waldegrave. Video / NZ Herald
JFK Terminal 8
Qantas' New York-Auckland service uses the Oneworld lounge at JFK's Terminal 8. Photos / Grant Bradley
National leader Christopher Luxon visits Kerikeri
National leader Christopher Luxon visits Kerikeri. Video / Northern Advocate
Focus: Running to raise money to get kids back to school
Harrison Sanders is running 100km on Piha beach to raise money to get kids back to school. Video / Dean Purcell
Focus: Putting reusable fruit and vege bags to the test
Countdown head of sustainability Catherine Langabeer, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking putting reusable fruit and vege bags to the test ahead of the Govt's ban on single-use plastic bags which comes into force on Saturday. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: Queues form at petrol stations before fuel tax returns
Kiwis are racing to the pumps before a price jump of around 29 cents on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Dean Purcell / Getty
West Auckland home damaged by weather being demolished
A badly damaged West Auckland property that has been at risk of collapse for months is being demolished as its owners watch. Video / NZ Herald
Fresh Choice Merivale celebrate $33.5 million win
Owner of Fresh Choice Merivale, Craig Grant speaks about how the store is celebrating the winning $33.5 million lotto ticket. Video / George Heard
Watch: 'Jake the bus' Wild altercation on Whanganui bus goes viral
A Whanganui bus driver is threatened by an irate motorist. Video / Kajun Campbell Brooking
Kiri Allan says she has never had a formal complaint against her by any staff member
Cabinet Minister Kiri Allan says she has never had a formal complaint against her by any staff member. Video / Mark Mitchell
Life as a truckie and what it's like to drive New Zealand’s big rigs
Focus gets an exclusive ride-along with one of Mainfrieght's longest-serving truck drivers. Video / NZ Herald
Sir James Wallace faces losing his knighthood, slip closes Dome Valley and more flights between China and New Zealand secured | Focus Morning Bulletin: June 29, 2023
Convicted sex offender Sir James Wallace faces being stripped of his knighthood, why the Government's being called out after another slip closes a critical part of State Highway 1 and the Prime Minister heads to Shanghai while securing extra flights to New Zealand in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Supplied
Trolley Thieves: Women steal $400 trolley of food and wine from supermarket
Two women and a Countdown employee tussle over a trolley of stolen goods outside Countdown Silverdale. Video / Supplied
Power outage in West Auckland after ‘huge explosion’ during electrical storm
Residents in West Auckland were woken up to a thunderous boom about 4.40am today after a sudden electrical storm over Blockhouse Bay. Video / John Morrison
8 burglaries/break-ins in 18 months
Rod and Jannine Pearce of Te Puke and Rotorua Jewellers have had their business in Te Puke targeted yet again.
Feilding's morning mystery: 'An explosion in the sky'
A mystery explosion in the sky above the Manawatū town of Feilding this morning gave many residents a frightening wake up call. Video / Kath Hopping
MetService Auckland Weather: June 29th
MetService Auckland Weather: June 29th.
MetService National Weather: June 28th-30th
MetService National Weather: June 28th-30th.