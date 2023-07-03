Sam Says G’day to Queensland

Sam Explores Outdoor Adventures. Just a short flight across the ditch, yet worlds away when it comes to extraordinary experiences, Cairns and Great Barrier Reef region is one of the true gems in Queensland’s heavily bejewelled crown. Here you can explore World Heritage wonders from the renowned Great Barrier Reef to the ancient Daintree Rainforest and so much more. Join avid adventurer, Sam Wallace, as he explore the region like a local and laps up the luxe life with relish.