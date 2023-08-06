Roll the dice on fun! Enjoy a Las Vegas city break with direct access from LAX

Las Vegas aerial view. Photo / Supplied

Fly American Airlines and explore the best Las Vegas entertainment, art and natural beauty

Looking to explore an iconic American city? Fly direct to LAX and on to Las Vegas for entertainment, culture, scenery and much more!

With many direct flights out of the two major airports: DFW and LAX, American Airlines offers travellers seamless access to experiences in more than 300 destinations across North and South America, including Canada and Mexico. And, with access beyond the American’s network, to seven United Kingdom and European cities from DFW.

“Both Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles are key hubs for us, acting as gateways for those wanting to explore more destinations with ease,” said Kyle Mabry, Vice President of Operations and Commercial for EMEA and APAC. “The introduction of LAX to our roster marks American’s continued focus on strengthening its Asia-Pacific footprint, ensuring customers are provided with opportunity and means to explore new destinations. Los Angeles also serves as an important gateway to explore the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Mexico.”

Las Vegas Boulevard. Photo / Supplied

Las Vegas is a must-see destination for any traveller to the U.S. With American Airlines’ relaunched direct flight to LAX, the “Neon Capital of the World” is an easy connecting flight for international visitors, and a perfect side trip for business travellers to Los Angeles looking to add a holiday to their itinerary.

“Business-leisure travel has increasingly grown in popularity since hybrid working conditions became a common day-to-day thing,” said Mabry. “With a number of people opting to work from destinations they can also holiday from, American provides a network that makes this easier than ever. From beach destinations to city escapes, American’s network of 350 destinations means an even greater opportunity for adventure for those blending their work and personal travel.”

Whether you’re a high roller, a fan of bright lights and bling, or seeking low key experiences that are off the beaten path, Las Vegas has something special to offer! Even the famous Las Vegas Strip contains hidden gems, unique experiences and intimate, exclusive dining options where you can sample high-profile restaurants from Los Angeles, New York City, Napa Valley and other major dining destinations.

Las Vegas. Photo / Supplied

Milk Bar, Bāng Bar by Momofuku and Jaleo by Jose Andres can be found in The Cosmopolitan, as can é by José Andrés, an intimate, exclusive private dining experience that requires advance reservations. Try a cronut from the bakery who introduced it at Dominique Ansel, in Caesar’s Palace, and sample Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon and Bouchon Bakery in The Venetian.

On and beyond the Las Vegas Strip you’ll find world-class fine art and funky experiences.

Aria Resort & Casino’s art collection includes large-scale works by James Turrell, Sanford Biggers, Jenny Holzer and many other contemporary artists. Next door, at The Shops at Crystals, you’ll find even more art displayed among luxury boutiques like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Gucci. Bellagio, known for its colorful Chihuly glass installations, also has breathtaking atrium displays and dancing fountains.

It’s worth a rental car or ride share to explore Las Vegas off the Strip.

Ugo Rondindone’s “Seven Magic Mountains” sculpture is located just outside of town, and its towering, brightly coloured rocks provide a striking contrast to its understated desert environment.

Visit the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas for local bars, murals and shopping. Take a break at Velveteen Rabbit and enjoy a craft cocktail or beer on its picturesque outdoor patio.

Immerse yourself in Area 51 and Omega Mart, Meow Wolf’s Las Vegas portal, a quirky supermarket-themed art installation within a glowing, galactic interior space, with themed dining options, quirky shops to peruse and an overhead zip-line for the adventurous.

The Neon Museum Las Vegas showcases sign design and technology, with pieces dating from the 1930s. This only-in-Vegas experience provides an up-close look at a Las Vegas tradition and shares stories of the signs’ creators, inspiration behind the signs and the role that signs have played in Las Vegas’ distinctive history. Its Neon Boneyard, an outdoor exhibition space, is illuminated after sunset.

Red rock. Photo / Supplied

Take in Vegas’ natural beauty. The Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Valley of Fire State Park are short drives from Las Vegas, and offer beautiful views, wildlife and outdoor activities unique to the American Southwest. If the Grand Canyon is on your bucket list, reserve a short helicopter tour from Vegas and get a bird’s eye view!

A side trip to Las Vegas is seamless with American Airlines’ direct route to LAX. And, American’s commitment to sustainable practices means that you can help protect the planet while exploring it.

“As the first airline to receive validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its intermediate carbon emissions reduction goal, American Airlines is actively incorporating sustainability at every level of the business. American Airlines operates the youngest, simplest, most efficient fleet among U.S. network carriers and is an industry leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) consumption,” said Mabry.

