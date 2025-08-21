Reinventing success, tool in hand

A true jack of all trades, Tauranga-based Shaun Williams has built a career out of mastering new ones. From globe-trotting executive chef to cabinetmaker, motor mechanic to top-performing sales manager, he’s never been afraid to reinvent himself.

That adaptability – plus an eye for detail and a knack for sales – now fuels his thriving property maintenance business. It’s a role where every skill he’s picked up along the way finds a place.

“When I came across Hire A Hubby, it really appealed. I could do work I enjoyed, while a lot of the stuff I prefer not to do gets taken care of for me,” he says.

His early days under the hood of cars gave way to shopfitting and cabinetmaking, where a mentor drilled the importance of precision, before a tip-off about hotel management sent him into the culinary world. Rising quickly to executive chef, he travelled the globe from his native South Africa before settling in New Zealand in 2009.

Later, in Browns Bay, he co-founded the Deep Creek microbrewery, before moving into sales with a major food distributor – where he quickly grew the branch by an eye-popping 2000% in just 18 months. “Turns out I had a knack for sales,” he says. “We even had the accountants double-check, as it seemed a bit crazy!”

While he loved the work and sense of achievement, demanding hours and constantly being on the phone prompted another shift, this time to doing his own thing; Hire A Hubby came to his attention, and it ticked every box. “It made perfect sense. I’ve got a maintenance background, my shopfitting experience means I’ve had hands-on tools and an eye for detail, I’ve got the discipline of a chef, and a knack for sales. I figured all these little factors come into play,” he explains. “I was like, you know what? I’m well-motivated, resourceful. Might as well just give this a go.”

What made even more sense for Williams is an established brand with robust support systems. “It’s a quirky household name that sticks in people’s heads,” he says. “And it appeals to older clients and millennials alike; the younger customers who often lack the practical skills once taught in schools, and who need help around their homes.”

Proven systems are crucial, particularly in terms of health and safety, and compliance with commercial expectations. Williams credits the Hire A Hubby system with opening the door to a wide range of diverse clients across commercial and residential properties.

“The system works and you see the benefit,” he says. “And when something unusual crops up, like painting a wall bordering on a busy street, compliance is a breeze. I can contact the Hire A Hubby support team, and the Health and Safety expert tells you everything you need to know for a safe job plan.”

Details like appropriate business insurances are also taken care of. When he broke his leg glamping in Australia just two weeks into starting the business, he quickly appreciated this value, with all aspects of his recovery covered including franchise fees. “The support team called to check on my progress. No nonsense, just sorted,” he says.

Williams says joining the franchise has delivered a further unexpected benefit: camaraderie. “In our region, there’s collaboration with three other franchisees; we share knowledge and resources, often handing a job to the one best placed to do it. “I can pick up the phone anytime and call any one of these guys,” he says. This support also extends beyond regional boundaries. While each Hubby operates in a dedicated territory, working together means customers benefit from a wider pool of skills and resources – and franchisees enjoy the strength of a connected network.

More than a year into his Hire A Hubby journey, Williams is thriving. When we spoke to him, he was managing 18 jobs, working on 11 quotes, and has a busy pipeline.

“Hire A Hubby really is like a lot of things in life,” he smiles. “They’ve done the homework and provide a solid foundation, but it is up to you to take advantage and make the most of it. Whether it’s the marketing, lead generation, or access to specialist expertise in navigating council or other regulations. For me, this is a solid system, and it works. Very well.”

