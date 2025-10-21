Refined relaxation - curated for adults, crafted for calm

Premium Norwegian Cruise Line sailings, now closer to home.

For those seeking a sophisticated, close-to-home escape at sea without the conventional cruise crowds, a more relaxed alternative is returning to our waters. Norwegian Spirit delivers a boutique-style cruising experience tailored for grown-up travellers, now with a choice of itineraries ranging from 4-14 days across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

This is the most adult-focused offering from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). With no kids’ clubs, fewer guests, and a high guest-to-staff ratio, it offers a refined sense of ease and onboard ambience. Following a US$100 million revitalisation, every stateroom has been refreshed, every lounge reimagined, and every dining venue elevated.

From casual bites to candlelit dinners, dining onboard caters to every preference – complemented by an extensive selection of premium drinks, of course. Days flow between onshore adventures and indulgent spa treatments, and nights come alive with world-class live entertainment. NCL has committed to our corner of the world with more than 50 immersive itineraries through 2027. From December 2025 through April 2026, Norwegian Spirit is returning for her third season in local waters with a series of 11–14 day open-jaw journeys between Auckland and Sydney. The 2025/26 season alone includes 64 New Zealand ports of call – more than any other cruise line – giving guests the chance to experience Aotearoa from every angle.

From coastal landscapes to the celebrated wine regions of Victoria and South Australia, guests can explore diverse scenery and enjoy overnight stays in vibrant cultural capitals like Melbourne and Adelaide.

Depart from Auckland in January 2026 on a 13-day voyage aboard Norwegian Spirit which offers an unforgettable journey through the best of Australia and New Zealand, featuring scenic cruising through the iconic Doubtful, Milford, and Dusky Sounds, visits to charming ports like Burnie and Eden, an overnight stay in Melbourne, and a stylish finale in Sydney.

As Norwegian Spirit wraps up her Australia and New Zealand season, she sets sail on a thoughtfully curated series of South Pacific journeys, showcasing the pristine beauty of Fiji, Samoa, Rarotonga, and French Polynesia. These immersive itineraries offer seamless access to some of the region’s most iconic island destinations, where turquoise lagoons, vibrant cultures, and the unhurried rhythm of life in Apia, Pago Pago and beyond unfold in a way no flight could ever match.

Among the highlights is a 12-day voyage from Papeete, Tahiti to Honolulu, Hawai’i visiting eight ports including Moorea, Raiatea, Bora Bora in French Polynesia before crossing the Pacific to call at Hilo, Nāwiliwili and Kahului across three Hawaiian Islands – each revealing a different facet of the region’s laid-back allure and natural splendour.

Aboard Norwegian Spirit indulge in six specialty dining venues, along with nine bars and lounges, including the chic, adults-only Spice H2O retreat, where two expansive hot tubs invite daytime relaxation before the space transforms for starlit evenings. Balance late nights with restorative mornings at the award-winning Mandara Spa, where bamboo, hot stone and seaweed massages blend with soothing hydrotherapy rituals to revive body and mind.

The ship’s dining scene has garnered particular acclaim, offering a rich variety of options to suit every palate. Specialty restaurants include French fine dining at Le Bistro, modern Italian at Onda by Scarpetta and vibrant Asian fusion at Silk and Sushi. Teppanyaki delivers sizzling culinary theatre, while Cagney’s Steakhouse remains a beloved favourite for its perfectly seared classics. Complimentary choices such as The Local, Garden Café, and the elegant Windows main dining room cater to every mood – The Local even stays open 24/7. With round-the-clock room service also available, culinary diversity is assured throughout the entire voyage.

Norwegian Spirit proves that less can mean more. Her smaller size means boarding is smoother, crowds are smaller and the atmosphere more personal. The high guest-to-staff ratio means attentive service feels effortless, whether you’re at the spa, by the pool, or enjoying evening entertainment. Live performances of dazzling stage shows and more intimate sets of music and comedy mean evenings onboard are always alive with energy.

Contact your travel agent, call 0800 440 222 or visit ncl.com to view cruises.