Overseas holiday? Best book now...

Photo / Supplied.

Singapore Airlines: make 2023 plans now - or risk missing out.

Grounded for two years, Kiwis can't wait to take to the air again – with far more wanting to fly the coop this year than there were aircraft seats available.

Even with more planes and routes next year, one of the largest airlines serving New Zealand warns: make 2023 plans now to ensure the holiday you want, at the time you want.

Singapore Airlines has been flying to this country for 45 years. It was the biggest overseas airline operating into New Zealand during the pandemic, keeping at least daily flights between Singapore and Auckland or Christchurch.

George Robertson, Singapore Airlines General Manager for New Zealand, says: "Singapore Airlines' longstanding commitment to New Zealand was reinforced throughout Aotearoa's border closures. Ensuring key markets remained connected throughout the depths of the pandemic was a key focus for us.

Photo / Supplied.

"Singapore Airlines also facilitated the return of Kiwis home and supported Covid-19 vaccine and PPE deliveries, an important milestone in New Zealand's fight against Covid."

While borders have re-opened, many people have missed out on travel to Europe this year because demand grew faster than airlines could put capacity into the market, Robertson says.

"In the first quarter of our financial year, April to June, we exceeded demand for the same period in 2019, showing Kiwis are ready to discover the world again."

The message is: make your plans for next year now: "Demand will just keep growing and there will be a strong uptake in people wanting to book their 2023 holidays," Robertson says. "There is a lot of interest from people wanting to book early."

It's particularly important if the trip revolves around a specific date or event. The airline says demand is already heavy around school holidays from April onward, the Rugby World Cup in France during September-October next year and the Cricket World Cup in India at the end of next year.

At present, Singapore Airlines offers 14 passenger flights a week in and out of Auckland, soon to increase to 18, including service operated by alliance partner Air New Zealand, and a daily flight in and out of Christchurch.

"If demand continues to be strong, we'll make the argument for New Zealand to get more services in our next round of scheduling," says Robertson. "However that hasn't been determined yet so, while we continue to make the argument, customers should plan as far ahead as possible for their next holiday."

Photo / Supplied.

Any increase to Singapore Airlines' operations to New Zealand probably won't include re-introducing the double-decker, 470-seat Airbus A380 aircraft. Eight of its "big beasts" were mothballed at an airstrip in Alice Springs during the pandemic; Singapore Airlines has reclaimed and refitted six of them.

They are needed to service high-demand destinations like London and Sydney so the airline will continue to use its 253-seat A350-900s on the New Zealand run.

"It's a great aircraft," Robertson says, "The A350 is one of the most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft in the sky. It houses some of our latest cabin products."

Singapore Airlines are also looking forward to welcoming the return of first class to New Zealand for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic – on the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The aircraft will operate daily between Auckland and Singapore during summer, from October 30 to March 25 next year.

The airline is moving quickly to reinstate its pre-pandemic network. At August 1, the group's passenger network covered 100 destinations in 38 countries and territories – and Singapore Airlines is now serving over 70 per cent of its pre-Covid destinations.

London is maintaining its traditional attraction for Kiwi travelers; the airline recently added a fourth daily service from its Changi Airport headquarters in Singapore to Heathrow.

"We all know the connection between Kiwis and the UK, and that's stayed strong. Everyone loves London, while Europe and the surrounding regions are popular too."

Many migrants to New Zealand have been unable to go home for two years and are now taking up that opportunity: "We also see strong travel demand from people flying to India, which is very much a friends and family destination," Robertson says. "Cape Town is another destination seeing a surge in bookings."

With the public gaining confidence in travelling for leisure once again, South-east Asia's beach spots – Phuket, Bali and Da Nang – are making a comeback. The airline has a big regional network throughout Asia and flies full-service Singapore Airlines aircraft with lie-flat business class seats into many of these destinations, following the folding-in of regional-wing SilkAir to its parent company.

For holidaymakers, business travellers and airline accountants, the elephant in the room – or rather the elephant in the departure lounge – is how fuel prices, the global cost of living crisis and political uncertainty will be reflected in airfares?

"At the moment the situation has stabilised somewhat," Robertson says. "Airfares have always been a case of supply and demand, and right now is weighed heavily towards demand rather than supply.

"However we'll continue to connect New Zealand to the world and offer a range of fares, cabin products and flights that will appeal to Kiwis. Singapore Airlines continues to secure accolades as one of the world's leading airlines as we take pride in our operational resilience.

"The airline's commitment to delivering industry leading customer service remains unwavering and we are excited to continue towards reinstating our pre-Covid scheduled operations to and from New Zealand."

For more information: https://singaporeair.triptuner.com/