Over $64,000 granted in Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust funding

Jane Butterfield from The Otago Brain Injury Association accepting the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust grant from Suzanne Kinnaird (Trustee). Photo / Supplied.

Dunedin charities benefit from Dunedin Casino Community Grants.

The Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust has donated $64,840 to fifty deserved Dunedin charities in the December community funding round.

Among the major recipients were The Otago Brain Injury Association, Dunedin Parents Centre, and iD Dunedin Fashion, through to performing arts, education and volunteer groups.

Grand Casino CEO Dominique Dowding said it was important to support the Otago and Southland regions and give back to the community.

“We are really proud of the Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust led by Hayley van Leeuwen and the trustees who distribute the funds in such a responsible way whilst making such an enormous difference in our community,” said Dowding.

Personal safety alarm for vulnerable staff

The Otago Brain Injury Association received $1,000 to pay for a personal safety alarm.

Liaison officer Cathy Matthews said the funding is greatly appreciated.

“We do well on the smell of an oily rag. We provide a really great service for the certain amount of funding that we get”, said Cathy Matthews.

The personal safety alarm will be used by staff visiting those in need.

“We are out in the field a lot and with health and safety, we need to have things in place now to ensure our liaison officers are safe out in the community,” she said. Dowding said she was proud that the money was going to those who are “passionate about having real outcomes and making a difference to the community”.

Otago Brain Injury Association liaison officer Cathy Matthews with Neville Gough . Photo / Supplied.

Getting children into sport

Sport Otago received $2000 funding for the ‘Sporting Chance’ programme, providing financial assistance to children from disadvantaged circumstances to help them participate in sport.

John Brimble, CEO of Sport Otago said the Trust is a regular contributor. “They see the value of the programme and we really appreciate their ongoing support,” said John Brimble.

The Sporting Chance programme provides grants for fees to join a sports club or play a school sport, to grants for sporting footwear such as football boots or running shoes.

“It is investing back into our youth in Otago and helping them, not only participate, but also help them with their physical and mental well-being”, he said.

Dowding says it’s important to help get youth actively engaged in sport. “I think sport is really healthy. It creates teamwork and a sense of purpose and community”, she said.

Thank you letter from a ‘Sporting Chance’ recipient. Photo / Supplied.

Grand Casino Support

The Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust, to date, has given back $3,986,477 to the community.

It assists charitable organisations in the relief of poverty, advancement of education, religion, and sport for the benefit of the wider community, or any other charitable purpose deemed beneficial to the community by the trustees.

“We hope that this helps in some small way. They all put in huge hours so it’s fantastic when organisations like ours can help them continue the outstanding work they are doing for the community,” said Dowding.

Suzanne Kinnard, Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust Trustee, and Haley van Leeuwen, Dunedin Casino Charitable Trust Chairwoman. Photo / Supplied.











