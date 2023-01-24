Opinion: The truth about tractors

Image / Supplied.

Opinion: As someone seemingly allergic to tractors, The Country’s executive producer Rowena Duncum looks at the main causes behind accidents involving the formidable yet essential machines on farms.

It’s not very often you’ll find me behind the wheel of a tractor. Occasionally I’ll be in the dickie seat beside the driver but, more frequently, I make the “walk of shame” from the back of the farm after getting “tractor sick”.

We’ve floated various theories over the years as to the cause and believe it may be related to the suspension. Nevertheless, it’s something I thought I’d eventually grow out of… and to my eternal shame, I have not. It’s probably why I’m better suited to being in a radio studio, only taking about tractors these days.

The upside of being seemingly allergic to tractors is I’ve never damaged one. Yay me. But it transpires that a lot of Kiwi farmers have.

FMG insures over 36,000 tractors in New Zealand, so they’ve seen it all over the years.

In data from 2017 to 2021, supplied to the NZ Herald, a few trends stand out.

Like how 45 per cent of tractor claims are due to accidents which result in damage to core components such as the drive shaft, wheels and axles, and radiator.

This often leaves the tractor unusable, creating disruption to the farm, orchard or contracting business.

Considering the awful weather most of the North Island has experienced so far this ‘Summer’ (which shall remain in inverted comments until it starts to behave a bit better), to have a tractor breakdown when the windows for operating it are so slim and the work has backed up a bit is something everyone will desperately want to avoid.

So, here’s some tips for reducing damage – which may also be handy to share with newer members of your team:

Keep it low, keep it slow.

Drive with the front-end loader positioned as low as safely possible to maintain a lower centre of gravity, especially if carrying a load.

Speaking of front-end loader, it’s a great practice to keep its height to a minimum and check the tractors lift capability.

Crowding the loader all the way out also ensures the attachment is secured before using. If possible, use a self-leveling loader.

Keep operating areas as free of objects as possible.

This one really speaks for itself. If there’s nothing superfluous there to hit or become entangled with, it’s happy days all round.

Also, keep paddocks and laneways tidy and clear.

Similar to the above point, baleage wrap can entangle itself around a tractor’s driveshaft causing unnecessary delays. So be a tidy kiwi and your tractor will thank you for it.

Always remove all old wires, posts and waratahs from the paddock – even if this means digging them up.

While we’re on the topic of cleaning up - not only are hidden wires and waratahs hazardous to tractors, they can inflict significant damage upon implements such as mowers and choppers, which in turn can also damage the tractor.

Inspect the paddock for hidden objects.

Especially if you haven’t been in this paddock for a while, a quick scan can go a long way. This is especially important near fence lines and water troughs. It’s a good idea to use cones or flags to identify hazards.

Reduce speeds on rough and stony terrain.

Significant damage, including the snapping of the chassis often occurs when tractors get airborne or strike solid objects at speed.

Underside damage frequently renders the tractor unusable with the farmer needing to find an alternative tractor or delay certain farming activities until the tractor is repaired. Again, Murphy’s Law – it’ll be at a time when you least need the disruption.

And finally – always ensure loads are secure.

Prematurely losing your load can be dangerous and costly (not to mention embarrassing).

As 15% of tractor claims involve a front-end loader use, it’s a good idea to make sure everything is securely attached before setting off.

