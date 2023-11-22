Only the best for Christmas

Ryobi’s battery-powered tools ideal gifts for DIYers & gardeners.

Christmas – a wonderful time of the year but, for many people, the choice of a gift can also be a conundrum.

The answer can be found in one word: usefulness. A Christmas gift which is always relevant and useful makes for lasting pleasure and, as you’ll see from the following Ryobi range, there is always inherent pleasure in tools designed for work.

Imagine, for example, the next time you need to hang a painting. The Ryobi Stud Finder makes it effortless – no more recriminations about holes being drilled in the wrong place and a DIYer who feels like an expert.

And, with Christmas and summer coming on, there are a range of Ryobi tools that will see the gardener/handyman/householder at your place happily engaged once they unwrap one of these beauties. Whether you want to trim something, cut a curve, spray, prune, illuminate, hang a painting or shelves, choose the right tools for the job – like Ryobi’s selection of more than 150 individual tools that all share the same 18V ONE+ battery.

There are many ergonomic, extremely practical and durable gift ideas in their range to suit all needs and budgets – and nothing gives more satisfaction around the home than completing a task yourself.

Here’s some ideas from Ryobi to get you or your significant other started on the DIY journey.

Gifts under $100

Find a stud

Get the Ryobi Stud Finder with AC Detection for the next time you need to locate a timber stud behind your plaster wall. It’s a perfect tool to use when hanging heavy artwork and large photos, installing TV brackets, floating shelves and wall anchors for bookshelves.

No man can use one of these without scanning the walls and shouting “I found one!” so be prepared for that. Don’t worry, that condition soon passes and this tool will become a DIY “must have”. Simply press the built-in stud marker to show the stud centre.

Power small tools around the home, garden or campsite with the Ryobi 18V ONE 1.5Ah Battery Starter Kit. It’s also a great option for anyone who’s just getting started with DIY Ryobi ONE+ tools. This Kit comprises an 18V ONE+ 1.5Ah Battery and 18V ONE+ 1.5A Charger.

Got a light?

Ideal for indoor and out use, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lantern gives up to 56 hrs of light from a 5.0Ah battery (not included). Charge any small electronic device from its USB port. This great gift casts light 360 degrees perfect for camping or outdoor entertaining.

Gifts under $150

Spray away

Absolutely no pumping is required with Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ 7.5L sprayer. Plug in a ONE+ Battery, measure your fertiliser, detergent or weed spray with the unit’s measured cup, mask up, press the trigger – a shower of spray and you’re away. Battery and charger sold separately.

Nip it in the bud

Trim that scruffy bush or untidy grass in difficult-to-get-at areas with the compact Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hedge and Grass Shears. This 2-in-1 tool also maintains small hedges, shrubs and garden beds.

It’s an excellent tool for trimming small areas you can’t reach with a line trimmer or mower – easy and safe to operate; get up to 80 minutes runtime from an 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah battery (sold separately).

How to cut a curve?





Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ Cordless Jigsaw is the easy answer to cut intricate shapes in wood, metal or plastic. The possibilities are endless, from quirky art, signs, to funky kitchen jigsaw-shaped cutting boards.

This cordless jigsaw tool incorporates an LED light and blower to improve cut line visibility. Treat yourself, you know you want one. Battery and charger are not included.

Gifts under $200

It’s in the bag

The ideal DIY starter kit that’s so handy to have in any home is the Ryobi ONE+ Home Essentials Kit. This kit gives you exceptional value by combining several frequently used tools in a durable carry bag. It includes the powerful 18V ONE+ Drill Driver, a 35pc Drill Bit Set and a 55pc Screwdriving Set has bits in 25mm and 50mm sizes. Also included are a measuring tape, hammer, pliers and Snap-Off -Knife.

A cut above

Make clean and precise cuts with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bypass Pruning Secateurs. Simply pull the trigger and let these secateurs take the hard work out of pruning. Ideal for trimming shrubs, roses, trees, vines and more.

The unit weighs just 0.7kg (without the battery), allowing for comfortable cutting over extended periods. Simply plug in one of your own Ryobi batteries or purchase one in store.

Breaking new ground

A great gift to take the hard work out of preparing small plots and raised gardens for new plants is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Handheld Cultivator. Three speeds give more control in different soil types. Cultivate easily and quickly with this lightweight replacement for the garden fork and trowel. Use any 18V ONE+ battery (sold separately) from the RYOBI ONE+ range to power this model.