NZ’s top wedding venue

Markovina Vineyard Estate celebrates national success.

This article was prepared by Markovina Vineyard Estate and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Markovina Vineyard Estate, a picturesque family-owned venue in Kumeū, has been nationally recognised as one of New Zealand’s finest destinations for weddings. With over 60 years of experience in hosting weddings, Markovina is no stranger to love stories – and now the rest of the country knows it too. At this year’s prestigious 2025 NZ Wedding Industry Awards, Markovina claimed two of the night’s highest honours:

Outstanding Wedding Reception Venue

Outstanding Wedding Luxury Estate

These accolades are a proud testament to our six decades of dedication to crafting unforgettable wedding experiences for couples across Aotearoa.

Nestled among vineyards and established gardens just 20 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, Markovina Vineyard Estate offers the perfect combination of natural beauty, timeless elegance and effortless hosting. The estate’s distinctive indoor-outdoor flow, vine-covered ceremony areas, and serene pond setting provide a romantic canvas for weddings of any size or style. With purpose-built reception spaces, on-site catering, and a warm, experienced team, every celebration feels as seamless as it is stunning.

The venue’s award-winning charm lies not only in its setting, but in the genuine care that goes into every event. Markovina’s family legacy is woven through its service, with a commitment to high standards, personal touches, and the kind of thoughtful details that turn a special day into a treasured memory.

These latest national accolades follow a long-standing reputation in the wedding industry – and now, more than ever, couples can trust they’re choosing a venue of recognised excellence. Read more about the 2025 award wins here.

As couples plan their dream day, many are discovering the magic of Markovina for themselves. With prime dates in high demand, now is the perfect time to see what makes this Kumeū gem so special.

Book your private viewing to explore our venue, meet our dedicated team and envision your perfect day! Experience the award-winning magic of Markovina for yourself

Let your forever begin at one of New Zealand’s most celebrated wedding estates.