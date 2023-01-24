Not easy for parents to ask for help

Woman answers sponsorship plea; gives student a lifeline.

Six years ago school student Molly Simpson faced a lonely, extended time on the sidelines as she began a new school year.

“I fractured my tailbone (in a fall from a bike) and the only sports that didn’t hurt were swimming and water polo,” she says. “I enjoy them both, but couldn’t do them because they were expensive, and my Mum was struggling financially with other school costs like uniforms and stationery.”

Then, Simpson (her name has been changed for privacy) received a lifeline. Her mother Heather (her name has also been changed) successfully applied for sponsorship from Variety, the Children’s Charity.

The subsequent help with school costs meant the Hamilton family could afford to pay for her sports fees - and uniform - and meant Simpson could join her friends in both the swim and water polo teams.

“The injury meant I could only do water sports and the sponsorship allowed me to do both which I was happy about,” she says. “Sport is my outlet but if not for the sponsorship I probably would not have been able to carry on.”

Simpson, who lives with her mother and brother, received help from Variety for two years before leaving school in 2021. She has since gone on to university where she is part-way through four years of study for a degree.

Her story comes as Variety is appealing for sponsors for its Kiwi Kid Sponsorship (KKS) programme. Increasing numbers of Kiwi families are struggling to pay for the basics as the rising cost-of-living continues to bite.

Variety CEO, Susan Glasgow, says Molly’s story highlights how school costs can add to the financial burden for parents. “It’s not easy for them to ask for help and we have families reaching out to us who have never had to ask before.

“This is a reflection of what is happening in society,” she says. “Going back to school is a difficult time for many families, especially following Christmas which is not only an expensive time of year, but stressful too.

Simpson - who had taken up karate before the accident - says she was in quite a bit of pain after the fall which was made worse because the injury didn’t heal quickly. As a result her sporting life was severely curtailed.

But having a Variety sponsor meant she could at least get into the pool. “It really helped my confidence at school because I could get involved in sports with my friends. I am so grateful to my sponsor.

“Mum was stressed with the price of uniforms, so it was really cool knowing I had a sponsor to help out with the cost.”

Her mother, who works as a teacher aide, says having help with school costs, especially the uniform, took the pressure off. “I was struggling to keep up with bills and the sponsorship meant I didn’t have to worry about the cost.

“Swimming was really good for Molly because it takes the weight off that area (the back) and it meant she could recover and stay fit,” she says. “I saw the positive impact it had on my children and I’m grateful for Variety sponsors because it breaks down the barriers for families like mine.”

Simpson’s sponsor, Mary Sibun (not her real name), says she loved helping Molly because children “in our own backyard” really need the support.

“I chose to support Variety because I can help local children. I want all children to live out their dreams and if you can help, it’s a great way to make a difference for the future of New Zealand.”

Glasgow says KKS is the only one-to-one sponsorship programme in New Zealand. Through it a sponsor is connected to a child and provides funding for their basic essentials and school needs.

“For $50 a month - about the cost of having five cups of coffee a week - the individual child can be given exactly what they need such as school uniform, shoes, stationery, help towards a digital device, camp and sports fees.

“Those who are already vulnerable are feeling the impact of high inflation and low to no income,” Glasgow says. “As a result we are receiving more applications for help than ever before and have 1243 children on the wait list with over 200 applications pending.

“The child who has been on the list the longest has been waiting nine months; we are desperately looking for sponsors to support these children in need.”

Glasgow says examples of children waiting for a sponsor include:

An eight-year-old from the Bay of Plenty who urgently needs funds for a school uniform as hers is completely worn and has rips.

A 10-year-old boy from Northland who has borrowed stationery from school and needs funds for his own.

A nine-year-old boy in Auckland who needs support for a digital device for his learning disability.

For more information go to: variety.org.nz/donate/give-monthly/sponsor-a-kiwi-kid

