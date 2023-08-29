No more burials for used batteries

Photo/Supplied.

NZ’s first battery recycling scheme ‘massive shift’ for the environment..

Used household batteries exist in a no-person’s-land when it comes to waste. They’re recyclable but aren’t allowed in our recycle bins – and throwing them in the rubbish, where they languish in landfill, not only feels wrong, it’s also bad for the environment.

Then there’s all the other batteries we use every day. From e-bikes to computers, batteries are increasingly integral to so many aspects of our lives. But what happens when those batteries go bung? Where is the right place to put them?

Phoenix is a recycling business that has created a simple solution to the perennial battery problem. They are developing a network of used-battery drop-off-points nationwide, where household batteries, alongside the raft of other batteries we use every day, can be gathered, collected, and sent overseas for recycling.

Most batteries can be recycled. In fact, Phoenix’s 19 outlets across the country currently collect used lead-acid batteries (the ones found in cars and forklifts) and send them overseas for recycling. However, there’s not just one type of battery in the world and Phoenix were determined to find ways to recycle all of them.

Their new initiative will create used-battery collection points at key locations nationwide, alongside their own outlets. It will be a welcome addition to the country’s growing collection of sustainable solutions.

Jasmine Faulkner, Product Stewardship Manager at Phoenix, explains that the company is committed to providing sustainable options when it comes to resource recovery: “Everyone here is really invested in diverting resources from landfill and recovering resources that would otherwise be lost.”

Phoenix had already diverted over 100,000kg of other waste batteries from landfills – but were aware they also needed to scale their offering to consider all the other batteries that needed to be disposed of. They decided to take action.

Phoenix is New Zealand’s largest 100 per cent locally owned metal recycling business and predominately exports their recycled metal resources into Asia under the correct hazardous waste export permits. New Zealand does not have the capacity for recycling batteries, so they are shipped, according to type, to specifically selected global recyclers; each of which Phoenix has visited.

Site Visit/Photo Supplied.

Since acquiringother metal recyclers*, Phoenix has increased its national footprint threefold, alongside the export of used lead acid batteries, which has jumped from 1500 to over 10,000 tonnes.

Much of this expansion has been in preparation for the new battery disposal solution. It will represent the first complete domestic end-to-end solution for battery recycling in New Zealand. It has been a long and complex process and Faulkner has been working alongside retailers and other organisations (schools, community centres, and shopping malls nationwide) to tailor the best solutions.

“I am currently working with a retailer that has 90 outlets nationwide, another with 50 outlets. Hopefully [some battery disposal outlets] will be open by the end of the year,” says Faulkner.

Outside of the obvious benefits for householders, Phoenix is also able to provide larger solutions for business and industry, which can feed into their drive towards sustainability. They have invested in “sort at source” technology, producing accurate data about the volumes of renewables recovered. This data will allow participating partners to report confidently about their sustainability measures.

“This is a major milestone towards New Zealand delivering product stewardship and achieving its 2030 UN climate goals which Phoenix is proudly committed to through our Toitu Envirocare net carbon zero programme and operational environmental management practices,” Phoenix founder and CEO Eldon Reeve said recently.

It also represents a change in the way we view “waste”. By having accessible outlets, where home users can simply recycle their batteries, we are changing the paradigm, he said: “Instead of a society typified by waste, we are heading to a society that prioritises re-use. This is a massive shift and will go a long way to realising the country’s 2030 net emission goals.”

Faulkner believes the company growth will be huge and that New Zealanders will welcome this simple battery disposal solution: “We decided we couldn’t wait for the government to intervene, although that would have been great. So we are committed to doing what we can to create a truly circular economy in New Zealand and diverting significant waste from landfill.

“People need to think twice about what they put in the rubbish bin – hopefully we can start raising awareness around this.”

Some of Phoenix’s 19 nationwide outlets are already accepting household batteries. People interested in finding out more about this scheme are encouraged to call Phoenix on 0800 BATREC (0800 228 732), email them at battery@pmrnz.co.nz or check website: phoenixrecycling.co.nz

*The company has been in expansion mode for the last two years, having acquired Metalman, Scrapman Kaiapoi, General Metal Recyclers (GMR) Wellington and Levin, Otago Metal Industries, Palmers Scrapmetal Invercargill, Timaru Metal Recyclers, Blenheim Metal Recyclers, Metal Salvage and Taupo Metal Recyclers to build a truly nationwide network.