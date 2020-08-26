Each week the Business Herald and BNZ Connect SME podcast brings together two innovative businesses to discuss how they’ve navigated change since the initial lockdown, what they’ve learned and how they are looking to the future as we continue to work through the ongoing impacts of Covid-19. Hosted by Liam Dann; Business Editor at Large for the New Zealand Herald.

Lockdown of the borders could have been devastating for two businesses reliant on international tourists. But Richard Ussher from Nelson's popular Cable Bay Adventure Park and Oscar Rodwell from BONZ, a Queenstown based retailer and manufacturer for New Zealand made apparel are two innovative businesses who weren't going to let a global pandemic cut them off from their customers. Discover how they engaged their workforce, deconstructed their businesses and found creative ways to leverage a domestic audience.

Subscribe to the BNZ Connect SME podcast on the Apple Podcasts app, iHeartRadio, Spotify or Google Podcasts, to make sure you never miss an episode.

The guests featured in this podcast are sharing their own views and experiences. This podcast is for general information purposes only and content should not be relied on as professional advice. Always get your own independent advice that considers your personal situation. If you'd like to access a transcript of this podcast, you can view it here.