Don’t leave town until you’ve seen the country, as the old saying goes.

And that's just as true today: as air travel gets more accessible, we overlook the treasures in our own backyard. New Zealand has it all: mountains, rivers, bush, a scattering of islands in the Hauraki Gulf. So this summer, take your kids on a real Kiwi holiday and, even if you've been there before, Waiheke Island offers new adventures for the whole family.

The kids will be beside themselves with excitement when you drive onto the SeaLink ferry, leaving either from Wynyard Wharf or Half Moon Bay for the island that is an irresistible drawcard for visitors from around the world. Settle on the top deck with a snack and a drink as you enjoy the view and contemplate the days of adventure awaiting you.

SeaLink ferries make the journey throughout the day, so arrive at your accommodation at your own pace.

Every budget is catered for: from camping at Poukaraka Flats at Whakanewha Regional Park a short drive from the Kennedy Point ferry terminal, to the beachfront Sands Apartments overlooking picturesque Onetangi or Waiheke Island Resort, where you can enjoy the panoramic views over Palm Beach from the pool edge while the children play in the water.











The Boathouse in Onetangi beckons for a quality meal of carefully selected ingredients and seasonal produce – or enjoy a warm Waiheke welcome at newly opened Arcadia in Palm Beach. The children will adore Dragonfired's very reasonably priced pizzas for dinner, and won't want to miss Island Gelato, also in Oneroa, for its selection of ice-creams and sorbets. Island Gelato won (well, scooped) the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards this year taking two golds, three silvers and the supreme award for the sorbet category.

Call in and see what the fuss is about and take your treat to Oneroa Beach for a gentle walk before plunging back into adventure.

SeaLink's suggested road trips and maps will help you find thrills to suit your family - Waiheke is bursting with options to keep everyone happy for days on end. Take your boogie boards and snorkels with you and explore the waters off Onetangi or Palm Beach. The beaches are popular and safe for swimming or check out the shy but colourful inhabitants of tidal rock pools. If you're really lucky you may spot orca at play off the northern coast. Bring your own craft, or rent from Kayak Waiheke, which offers two-hour to half-day trips around the coastline, or have a go on one of their stand-up paddleboards across Matiatia Bay.

Pack the kids in the car and head to EcoZip Adventures for a headlong rush above and through native forest. It doesn't matter how old you are, the state-of-the-art zipline is a thrill for everyone. There are three ziplines to choose from: do one or – highly recommended - do them all. From your whizzing perch above the treetops you get birds-eye views of the island, the city and the Gulf. Listen carefully for the heavy beat of the wings of the fat kereru that make their home in the bush.

EcoZip is a good place to orient yourself on Waiheke as its bush-clad slopes and bays stretch out before you. Walk back to the car through the centuries old native bush accompanied by the sweet song of native birds.

Photo / Supplied.

Bring your own mountain bikes and saddle up for a pedal on the Rangihoua Mountain Bike Trails – six well-marked and mostly nice and easy trails wind through the bush from the Onetangi Reserve.

And if your family is really adventurous, tackle a one-day hike – or even a five-day tramp with iWalk Waiheke.

You will have done Waiheke the right way if you are exhausted a few days later on your return SeaLink ferry trip and Waiheke will have done it right when you promise yourselves: "We'll be back".