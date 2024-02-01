New brands heat up SUV market

Two debutants in NZ bring high-spec, high-value compact SUVs.

New Zealanders are seeing more competition for their motoring dollar with the imminent launch of not one, but two new Chinese vehicle brands.

Parent company Chery International has set up a subsidiary in Auckland, selling OMODA and JAECOO SUVs – with OMODA poised for market entry with high-spec SUVs backed by a proven dealer network and some of the best warranty and roadside assist support packages available.

OMODA’s vehicles are the C5 and E5 compact SUVs and local country manager Sheldon Humphries explains why Chery Motor NZ is bringing the brands in: “OMODA and JAECOO are on global expansions and New Zealand is seen as an important market for that expansion.

“OMODA was introduced into Australia in March last year and the vehicles have been very well received with 6000 units sold already in two thirds of the year. The UK introduction is also progressing well with launch planned in Q2 this year.”

On a broader basis, OMODA is winning customers in markets worldwide with cumulative sales in 15 countries, totalling more than 147,000 units.

New Zealanders, adds Humphries, are receptive to new brands – especially where value is demonstrated. “That’s reflected in the sheer number of manufacturers already in the market, some of which are quite new and doing well.

“We want to present our customers with a high-quality product that offers exceptional levels of design, technology and safety, along with one of the best warranties and roadside assist plans in the industry.”

Opportunities remain, with gaps in the market which Humphries says OMODA will target with “an extensive range of petrol, hybrid, Plug in Hybrid Electric [PHEVs] and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).” The gaps, he notes, come down to the specifications and consumer-friendly technology at affordable price points.

The OMODA C5 is a case in point. Feature highlights of the boldly styled and eye-catching compact SUV include a turbocharged 1.5L four-cylinder petrol delivering 108kW and 210Nm through the front wheels.

It offers a wireless charging pad for smartphones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated steering wheel and front seats (electrically operated), surround camera, 64 option ambient and LED lighting (change the interior to suit your mood) and dual 10.25″ digital screens. Other luxury features usually only seen on high-end cars include ‘comfort entry’ (proximity locking and unlocking) and an even an automatically opening boot lid.

Intelligent voice command offers multiple functions including controlling aspects of the car like the sunroof, windows, tailgate and the high-quality Sony sound system.

The C5 1.5 is the base (and launch) model, with a 1.6T potentially on the cards. The E5 is essentially the same package, but fully electrically powered with a 61kWh battery pack and range of 450km.

“It’s a case of introducing customers to avant garde-styled vehicles that are wrapped with technology, road assistance and warranty in a full package so people can experience more for less,”

Humphries says. “And, of course, safety – we’ve recently received a 5 Star ANCAP for the C5 over in Australia, another testament to quality and safety OMODA offers.”

The warranty is a full 7 years with no mileage limit, along with 7 years of roadside assistance. The OMODA E5 EV comes with an additional eight-year battery warranty.

For those wondering about the difference between the brands, OMODA and JAECOO are dual brands separated by styling, appealing to different customer segments – OMODA for “the young and bold”, JAECOO for “more mature” motorists.

Among the important considerations for anyone buying a new brand is dealer structure and network. Should anything go wrong, you want someone to talk to and someone to help. That’s an issue close to the heart of two-decade motor industry veteran Humphries: “I’m old school when it comes to routes to market,” he says. “Cars are about people, and people like building relationships and engaging directly.”

As such, and in another show of confidence in the vehicles, OMODA and JAECOO have struck up partnerships with a recognised dealer network across Auckland and wider New Zealand.

“We’ve partnered with an established dealer network. At launch we aim to have 15 dealers ready to assist our customers, with an ambition to grow to 30 towards the end of 2024. All appointed dealers will offer customers sales, service and spares”.

The dealers, which will have the C5 and E5 models, include the Winger Motor Limited, Tristram European, Ebbett, Tauranga Motor Co, Inghams, Brendan Foot Motors, Eurocars Palmerston North, West City Auto Group, Eurocity and the CH Blackwell Motor Group. “To be honest, I’ve been taken aback by how receptive and positive the dealers are. They clearly see these vehicles as suitable for the market and their customers; that’s encouraging,” says Humphries.

The OMODA C5 launch model is expected to be in country, with dealers and available for test drives, around March.

It is, says Humphries, an exciting time: “We’ve got a product which has dealers enthused and which we’re confident will resonate with local new car buyers. There’s a lot of value and a lot of features packed into every OMODA and – soon to arrive – JAECOO.

“We’re backing that with a lengthy unlimited warranty and roadside support. Basically, it’s a value package that New Zealand will love.”

For more information: click here