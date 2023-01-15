Must-have items to go back to school

Photo / Getty Images.

The Warehouse has all your Back To School stationery, clothing supplies and office furniture needs under one roof.

School’s nearly back which means it’s time to tackle that long list of must-have items, from backpacks to book covers, crayons to computers, office furniture to organising systems. But rather than rush around visiting multiple shops, it’s much more efficient (and less stressful) to take a one-stop shop approach. The Warehouse makes this easy, catering to all ages and stages, with everything your children need to step back into the classroom. Beyond the stationery staples, they also sell an extensive range of exercise books and textbooks for a wide range of classes, along with more specialised tools such as protractors, draft paper and scientific calculators, all of which can be kept tidy with The Warehouse’s range of Sistema organisers. Plus, you can support at-home learning with their range of flash cards, books and teaching games. Check out these school must-haves to start smart.

Shop the items for back to school here:

A great way to encourage studying is to make a stylish space for it. The learner in your family will feel they have an area in which to focus, along with all the items they need at their disposal. Plus, moving delicate art projects off the dining table won’t be a dealbreaker at dinner time. Look for a comfortable, ergonomic chair with good back support, and a sturdy desk that will complement any home interior

Is your child a budding zoologist, a future engineer, a fashion designer in the making? Whichever direction they’re leaning in, they’ll need all the tools of the trade to get their calculations and wild imagination down on paper.

A bento box is a smart choice for school lunches, as it gives you the option to pack lots of yummy snacks, keeping crackers away from cucumber sticks, strawberries separate from sandwiches, and yoghurt securely contained. There’s even room for an ice pack to keep everything cold.

A laptop computer with all the basics is an affordable choice for school and home, making life easier when it comes to note-taking, essay-writing and assignment-researching (and no, they don’t need to be able to run games on them!) Equip your children with a sturdy yet light laptop so they can easily transfer their homework to school and back.

You’ll even find school shoes, hats and uniform staples such as polo shirts and cargo shorts at The Warehouse, with all items $20 or less. Do your ‘one-stop shop’ for school supplies and come home with all the clothing basics your children will need to be sun-smart and look sharp for the year ahead.

Start smart by shopping for all the school supplies your children need at The Warehouse: www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/back-to-school



