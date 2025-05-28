Advertisement
Markets Outlook with Forsyth Barr


Forsyth Barr investment Strategist Zoe Wallis joined Ryan Bridge to look ahead to the big business and financial news of the week. She confirmed a 25 basis point OCR cut is expected on Wednesday, but noted the Reserve Bank is likely to remain cautious amid lingering inflation pressures and global trade uncertainty. Wallis also highlighted a focus on capital discipline in this week’s company results and shared insights into how markets responded to the Budget.

This interview and webpage do not contain financial advice - for financial advice, please speak to a Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser on 0800 367 227.

They will discuss your financial situation and goals, and explain the risks associated with any potential investment.

