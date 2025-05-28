Markets Outlook with Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr investment Strategist Zoe Wallis joined Ryan Bridge to look ahead to the big business and financial news of the week. She confirmed a 25 basis point OCR cut is expected on Wednesday, but noted the Reserve Bank is likely to remain cautious amid lingering inflation pressures and global trade uncertainty. Wallis also highlighted a focus on capital discipline in this week’s company results and shared insights into how markets responded to the Budget.

