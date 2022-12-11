Mango, pineapple & mint margarita. Image / Supplied

Margaritas are the drink of the moment, and this slushie-style sunshine number is a total showstopper.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Method:

1. For the mint salt, blend/whizz mint, caster sugar and salt until it resembles granules. Transfer to a shallow dish.

2. For the drink, use lime flesh to wet the rim of a glass, and dip rim into mint salt. Set glass aside.

3. Add ice and juice of half a lime to a blender, then top with mango and pineapple.

4. Add Cointreau and tequila, then blend until smooth.

5. Pour into your prepared glass and garnish with pineapple and edible flowers.





