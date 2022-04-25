Making the most of autumn: seasonal accommodation deals

Image / Supplied.

Revel in adventurous days and cosy nights with some incredible options around the country at this time of year.

Autumn's crispy blue-sky days are perfect for exploring the country's picturesque regions in all their fall glory - but maybe even more appealing are those cosy nights, when you can get toasty at some the country's luxuriously comfortable lodgings. Make the most of the rest of the season with these enticing offers from some top-notch digs.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat - High Country Estate. Image / Supplied.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat - Christchurch

Enjoy the peace and space of your own luxury villa overlooking the stunning Ben Ohau ranges with a Two Night Wellness Escape at Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat. Treat yourself with the included bottle of bubbles, three-course meal each evening enjoyed in front of your villa's open fire, breakfast each morning, hot tub, yoga session and a one-hour relaxation in-room massage.

$2990 for two people. Visit packages at mtcookretreat.nz to find out more.

Distinction Luxmore Hotel, Lake Te Anau

With the Fiordland Explorer deal all your adventures and lodgings are packaged up together for a hassle-free stay. You'll receive two night's accommodation in a Deluxe Hotel Room, a three-course dinner for two people on one night of your stay, daily fully cooked breakfasts and a magnificent Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruise, plus a twinkling tour of the Te Anau Glowworm Caves.

From only $470 per night for two people. Visit Te Anau Hotel Deals at distinctionhotelsluxmore.co.nz to find out more.

Lakeside Apartments – Lake Wanaka

Get away from it all with an Autumn Deal at Wanaka's Lakeside Apartments, with each apartment offering lake and mountain views to witness the romance of the season's colours. On a minimum two-night stay, your Qualmark five-star lodgings are the perfect base to get cosy.

From $295 per night (saving $54 per night). Visit Hot Deals at Lakesidewanaka.co.nz to find out more.

Nightsky Cottage. Image / Supplied.

Nightsky Cottage - Ruapehu

The award-winning Nightsky Cottage is a private, luxurious five-star oasis set in New Zealand native bush. Sustainability is key here - so you can lap up the side-by-side bathtubs, enjoy stargazing through the skylights or sit by the log fire, knowing this eco cottage is taking care of the environment, including being zero-waste. Enjoy it all this autumn for a discounted price.

Save $50 per night when you book direct on the website, with the promo code 50. Visit www.nightskycottage.co.nz to find out more

Vintners Retreat - Marlborough

Savour a longer stay at Vintners Retreat, where you can use the time to explore the delights of Marlborough or just relax into your spacious surrounds at this luxury retreat. There's a full kitchen to prepare your own meals and a patio to enjoy the views. The longer you stay, the more you save.

Stay five nights and save up to 15%. Visit special offers at vintnersretreat.co.nz to find out more.

Cobden Garden Bed and Breakfast. Image / Supplied.

Cobden Garden Bed and Breakfast – Hawke's Bay

Jump on an e-bike to explore Hawke's Bay's nearly 200 kilometres of dedicated paths and quiet country roads, then come back to afternoon tea, wine, hors d'oeuvres, plus one gourmet platter for two included, and breakfast daily, at your gorgeous 1880's renovated villa.

$910 for two nights (for two guests). Visit special offers at cobden.co.nz to find out more.

Pen-y-bryn Lodge. Image / Supplied.

Pen-y-bryn Lodge - Waitaki

Autumn is the perfect time to visit Oamaru with crystal-clear nights ideal for stargazing. Soak it all in with Pen-y-bryn's Autumn Wonders deal, which includes the use of a 10-inch telescope, two nights in a superior guest suite, a bottle of local wine, full cooked breakfast each morning, pre-dinner canapes and cocktails in the drawing room each evening and a four-course gourmet table d'hôte dinner on your arrival night.

All from $1350. Visit Packages and Offers at penybryn.co.nz to find out more.

Garden Hotel & Restaurant. Image / Supplied.

Garden Hotel & Restaurant - Christchurch

Until 31 May Christchurch's Garden Hotel & Restaurant is offering a 15% discount with their Autumn Day Light Saver. Which means more money in the pocket to get out and enjoy Christchurch's many attractions, before coming back to your relaxing accommodations with onsite Garden Restaurant Buffet and Garden Bar Café.

Visit Offers & Packages at gardenhotel.co.nz to find out more on 15% off offering.

Plateau Lodge - Ruapehu

Before the winter crowds descend on Ruapehu take advantage of Plateau Lodge's Sky Waka Hot Deal. You'll spend two nights in a king studio, daily breakfast is also included, plus you'll also get two sightseeing passes for Sky Waka to get to know the mountain, a $50 food and beverage voucher for Schnapps Bar and two mini golf passes.

From $599 for two. Visit Sky Waka Hot Deal at plateaulodge.co.nz to find out more.

Before starting your adventure, please check current traffic light settings and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.govt.nz.