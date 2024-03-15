Make the green outdoors even greener

Ryobi power tools perfectly placed to do the job & help the planet

Join the movement – it’s time to get rid of smelly toxic fumes, frustrating pull-starts, noisy high-maintenance engines and replace petrol-powered dinosaurs with Ryobi’s eco-friendly quality battery driven 18V ONE+ tool range.

With more than 150 innovative tools in their 18V ONE+ range, Ryobi NZ have put together a selection to help homeowners upgrade their “Green Outdoors” tool kit with quieter, fossil-fuel free alternatives.

Ryobi are confident those garden and yard jobs will be finished quicker, with better results, by using their powerful and interchangeable 18V ONE+ tools.

Hedge Trimmer

Don’t hedge your bets

Nothing sets an outdoor area off better than a freshly trimmed hedge. Keep hedges looking the best all year-round with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hedge Trimmer. Through its quieter high-tech brushless motor, this lightweight, easily manoeuvrable, high performance hedge trimmer delivers excellent performance.

Buying this as a kit complete with battery and charger is more affordable than buying each item separately. These batteries are compatible across the entire Ryobi 18V ONE+ range.

Pressure washer

Don’t wash your hands of technology

Consider adding the Ryobi 18V ONE+ EZClean Power Washer to your outdoor tool range. This versatile, portable tool is a must for light outdoor cleaning tasks.

Connect it to any standard garden tap or a siphon hose to access any water source, anywhere, to wash dirty tools, windows, paving and decks. Now it’s possible to wash your car, boat, bike, or camping equipment in remote locations. Adjust the 3-in-1 nozzle to select turbo, fan or shower/rinse options. Power washed paths, pavers and deck areas will look smarter and be safer underfoot.

This Power Washer is part of Ryobi’s ONE+ series of cleaning tools that utilise advanced technologies, like high-performance brushless motors, extended battery runtimes and longer motor life. These tools are designed to provide the best cleaning results with minimal effort and only require a ONE+ 18V battery.

Nice piece of kit

Blower

Ryobi power tool kits are also a way to increase your capabilities and your tool range as well as saving money.

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Line Trimmer and Blower 4.0Ah kit is great for maintaining small- to medium- sized garden areas. This kit includes an 18V ONE+ Line Trimmer, 18V ONE+ Blower, Flailing Blade Head, 18V 4.0Ah Battery and 18V 1.5A Charger.

The Line Trimmer cuts a 25cm swathe for trimming lawn edges and around garden obstacles — perfect for a small garden. You can quickly swap between trimming lawn or creating that perfect edge.

The interchangeable cutting head gives you the option of using trimming line or Ryobi’s Flailing Blade Head (included) which has plastic blades that are easy to replace. This compact unit is lightweight and easier to handle than heavier fossil-fuel powered machines.

Blow those clippings and leaves back into the garden and keep lawns, paths, driveways and other surfaces looking neat and tidy with the 18V ONE+ Blower. This unit generates a strong narrow and controlled airflow. This lightweight unit with its long blower tube is easy to use and control.

Included in the trimmer and blower kit the 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah battery (with charger) compatible with any tool from the ONE+ garden, automotive, DIY, craft and cleaning ranges.

For more information: ryobi.co.nz