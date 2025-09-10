MacMurray: New digestive clinics

MacMurray

New clinics in Waikato, Tauranga and Christchurch.

This content was prepared by The MacMurray Centre and is being published by The New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Exciting news for New Zealanders seeking world-class digestive healthcare: MacMurray Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Centre is taking its trusted services beyond Auckland with new clinics in Cambridge (Waikato), Tauranga and Christchurch. Each site will deliver gastroscopy and colonoscopy procedures led by senior specialists, cutting down travel time and waitlists so you can get the answers and treatment you need, closer to home.

New clinics across Aotearoa – same trusted care

Waikato (Cambridge): Now open, our Waikato clinic brings colonoscopy and gastroscopy services to your door. Senior gastroenterologists guide you through every step of diagnosis and care. Learn more or book online at the MacMurray Waikato clinic.

Now open, our Waikato clinic brings colonoscopy and gastroscopy services to your door. Senior gastroenterologists guide you through every step of diagnosis and care. Learn more or book online at the MacMurray Waikato clinic. Tauranga: Located in the heart of the Bay of Plenty, this clinic offers advanced endoscopy alongside routine gastroscopy and colonoscopy. Explore services and secure your appointment at the MacMurray Tauranga clinic.

Located in the heart of the Bay of Plenty, this clinic offers advanced endoscopy alongside routine gastroscopy and colonoscopy. Explore services and secure your appointment at the MacMurray Tauranga clinic. Christchurch (Opening October 2025): Our South Island hub will provide the full spectrum of multidisciplinary digestive care; routine scopes through to specialist procedures. Find out more at the MacMurray Christchurch clinic.

Why this expansion matters

Bringing MacMurray’s expertise to new regions isn’t just about new buildings, it’s about equity and quality of care.

Better access: High-calibre treatments without the long drive.

Shorter waitlists: Appointments scheduled in days, not months.

Consistent expertise: Same senior specialists and protocols across all clinics.

Affordable options: Home bowel-screening kits (approximately $50–$60) and private colonoscopies (approximately $2000–$3000).

Patients often face delays or lengthy travel when seeking digestive investigations. By establishing these three clinics, MacMurray ensures that more Kiwis can access timely, comfortable services under one trusted roof.

A message from our clinical director

Dr Alasdair Patrick, Clinical Director, explains what drives this nationwide rollout:

“Our mission is to make world-class digestive care accessible across Aotearoa. Whether you need a routine gastroscopy or advanced endoscopy, our goal is to deliver seamless, patient-centred services without the usual barriers of distance and delay.”

His team of specialists embraces a collaborative approach – working closely with your GP to tailor investigations and treatments that match your needs and lifestyle.

With MacMurray’s new clinics, comprehensive digestive investigations are no longer confined to Auckland, exceptional care is now truly nationwide. For details on services, specialists and bookings, visit your nearest clinic page above.