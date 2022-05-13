Luxury living in Fiji

Photo / Supplied.

Give yourself the ultimate break from reality with a luxury-fuelled holiday in the tropical paradise of Fiji.

Escaping to Fiji for a sun-soaked holiday is luxurious in its own right – but in this group of 300-plus islands there are multiple ways to turn the pleasure dial up to indulgent new levels. You'll be spoilt for choice with all the five-star accommodation options, each with their own unique vibe: hedonistic, experiential, pampered, holistic, exclusive.

Offering what they call "barefoot luxury", Royal Davui Island Fiji Resort is an adults-only resort located in the spectacular Beqa Lagoon. Only a few guests can be accommodated at a time, so be prepared for a truly exclusive experience. For even more privacy, the resort offers trips to a nearby sand cay where you can indulge in a remote picnic. Incidentally, these sand cays are dotted all around the Fijian archipelago, and can be reached by jet-ski, jet-boat, sea plane or helicopter – seek one out if you're looking for your own pampered castaway moment.

Photo / Supplied.

Malolo Island's Likuliku Lagoon Resort is adults only too with a lush jungle backdrop. Ten overwater bures allow access from a private balcony straight into the ocean, or you can watch the marine life through the glass floor in your living area. Likuliku Lagoon Resort offers the chance to see the sun rise from a gorgeous vantage point – after a quick boat ride to Mociu Island (or Honeymoon Island) in the early morning and a bracing climb to the summit, you'll watch the sun slowly rise, before a rewarding champagne on the beach.

Also located on Malolo Island is a five-star experience of a different kind. Six Senses Fiji will bring out your Zen side with its wellbeing and sustainability focus – yoga in the pavilion, nutritious meals using produce grown on site and holistic therapies will leave you feeling on top of the world.

Live out more A-lister dreams at award-winning Nanuku Resort Fiji, where you can arrive via the resort's private airstrip. With some of the most gracious and charming hosts around, kick back in the lush tropical paradise, you'll quickly be calling home. Voted #1 Resort in Australia and the South Pacific by Condé Nast Traveller's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, you can whitewater raft through slot canyons barely five metres apart, snorkel among the resorts own underwater aquarium, or hunt for crabs in the dense mangrove forest. The 500-acre coastal Fiji estate truly is a place you can find true happiness.

A little further afield, but just a 25-minute flight from Nadi and you'll reach Yasawa Island Resort and Spa. This all-inclusive resort sits in the sunniest and driest part of Fiji, and includes 11 private beaches for guests' use. Whichever luxurious digs you plan to rest your head at, you'll need to fill the agenda with equally fabulous activities. Make sure you check out your chosen resort's spa packages, both cutting-edge and traditional treatments will have you feeling shiny inside and out. At Shangri-La Yanuca Island you can make the feeling last with an overnight Dusk 'til Dawn spa treatment.

And once you're looking and feeling the part, don your best resort wear for a cruise on South Sea Cruises gorgeous new Sabre catamaran. On a Captain Cook Sunset Cruise, among the magnificent Mamanuca Islands, you even have the option to include whole lobster in your sunset buffet meal. If you'd rather get a birds-eye view of the islands, Heli-Tours Fiji and Pacific Island Air both offer helicopter rides so you can channel your inner celebrity.

And with the Care Fiji Commitment in operation at thousands of properties and operators, an internationally sanctioned best-practice system designed to keep traveller's safe, you can rest assured all this luxury can be had with peace of mind. Luxury Fiji's open for happiness.

Visit fiji.travel/open