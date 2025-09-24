Lincoln’s next chapter in living

Scholars Quarter brings 229 new sections to Canterbury.

In the heart of Canterbury, Earlsbrook is entering an exciting new phase with Scholars Quarter – a major new stage designed to grow Lincoln’s connected, family-friendly community.

Earlsbrook is said to be more than just another subdivision as a thoughtfully designed, master-planned development that’s attracting families, professionals and investors.

Tim Carter, of the Carter Group, said the scale and planning behind Earlsbrook sets it apart.

“Earlsbrook is a large master plan subdivision of about 2000 lots. By having that master planned, it means that all the areas within Earlsbrook will be connected to each other, unlike traditional smaller subdivisions that are done on a piecemeal basis.”

This attention to detail extends well beyond housing lots.

The development incorporates planned commercial areas, reserves, walking and cycle tracks, and a primary school site – all designed to create a vibrant, connected community where people can move easily, not just by car, but through a variety of transport options.

With its village feel and agricultural roots, Lincoln itself promises a balance of urban living and country charm.

Carter said authenticity has been embraced in Earlsbrook’s design, hoping to ensure that high-quality landscaping would enhance the nearby rural area.

It’s already proven popular.

Stage One sections have been snapped up in what’s seen as a reflection of both pent-up demand and confidence in the quality of the development.

“Lincoln is just a fantastic place to live,” Carter said.

“There just hasn’t been a large supply of available houses or sections for houses in Lincoln, so there was a pent-up demand. We also think that the high demand is an acknowledgement of the quality of the development that we’re building.”

Building on this success, Earlsbrook is about to unveil its next chapter – Scholars Quarter.

Launching on September 22, the new stage offers 229 standalone residential sections, with seamless connections to reserves, green spaces, and the wider community.

“Stage Two has been master-planned to fit in with Stage One and with the future stages that will occur every year,” Carter said.

“We’ve made the commitment that we’ll be rolling out a similar size stage every year, so people know what’s coming and the quality they can expect.”

For buyers looking for simplicity, Earlsbrook also offers house-and-land packages in partnership with trusted local builders.

“It makes it a lot easier for buyers to see a home and know that’s the type of home and the quality of home that they want,” Carter said.

Promised to be New Zealand’s largest show home village, Earlsbrook will house 32 display homes and give buyers the chance to explore many options firsthand.

The Carter Group is a family-owned Canterbury-based company, established in 1946.

“We’re a third-generation company. We originally started as a house builder in Christchurch, and we’ve progressed into other areas within the property sector, but we have a strong passion for building communities and that has existed throughout the three generations and continues to this day,” said Carter.

Carter Group’s previous projects include Hyde Park in Avonhead, and Regents Park in Casebrook – the first in Christchurch to incorporate streams and lakes.

With its master-planned vision and proven demand, Earlsbrook could become one of Canterbury’s most sought-after new developments.