Large firms embrace new office trend

Photo / Supplied.

New flexi work campus in Wellington offers a hybrid/roster model.

Two big Kiwi corporates, Genesis Energy and accounting firm EY, are among companies setting up in a new flexible workspace site opening in Wellington this month.

Leading New Zealand flexible workspace provider, Generator, is opening the site - its second and largest in Wellington - at Precinct Properties' Bowen Campus development on October 10.

Generator Head of Business Development, Amy Brown, says there is a significant demand for high-quality, earthquake resilient, flexible workspace in the capital and the Bowen Campus offers just that.

"We're seeing corporates such as EY and Genesis Energy take on memberships in the new Generator space, reflecting the growing trend of larger businesses increasingly embracing flexible working and committing to office spaces that service this.

"Bowen Campus has all the first-class amenities that businesses have come to expect from Generator, but this time with proximity to the Beehive and increased capacity to accommodate larger businesses," she says.

Amy Brown, Head of Business Development. / Supplied.

"We're offering suites of up to 60 desks which can suit companies of around 100 people if operating on a hybrid/rostered working model," says Brown.

With Wellington's low office vacancy, and uncertainty around fit-out costs and delays, she says businesses that may not have previously considered a flex space are responding to the campus, which provides the opportunity to move straight into a fully fitted out office with no capital expense.

Bowen Campus, located in the parliamentary precinct, has been developed by Generator owner Precinct Properties and consists of two new buildings at 40 and 44 Bowen Street alongside the recently redeveloped Defence House and Charles Fergusson Building. On completion there is expected to be around 5000 workers in the campus.

Brown says Generator members will be able to access anything from a single hot desk to a 60-desk office suite and will have use of a large café lounge and full-service meeting and event suites.

Meeting suite. / Supplied.

"Since the pandemic, we are seeing more businesses using the office as a meeting space to connect and collaborate," says Brown. "With that in mind, Generator Bowen Campus (which will occupy the ground floor and level 1 of 40 Bowen Street) has been designed with a high-spec meeting and event suite, and a huge amount of lounge and collaboration space."

Generator has been operating since 2011 and today has over 1700 members. As well as its Wellington sites, the company offers 13,600sqm of space across four locations in Auckland.

The new Wellington site follows the opening of Generator's first location in the capital at 30 Waring Taylor Street which opened in November 2021 and currently has 90 per cent occupancy.

Businesses can register for free meeting room and hot desk usage at Generator Bowen Campus during October at: generatornz.com/locations/bowen