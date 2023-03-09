Kick back and relax with Hilton

Hilton Taupo. Photo / Supplied

If you’re looking to restore some mojo, Hilton offers true escapism, done in style.

When you’re feeling like it’s the right time to plan a getaway, you don’t want to leave anything to chance. Time is precious after all. Everyone needs a break once in a while and when it comes to leaving behind the stressors of life to get some much-needed R&R, what you really need is somewhere all the details are taken care of so you can just set your mind to unwind. Of course, ambience, soothing amenities and a dose of individual character help round out a rejuvenating sojourn. Luckily, with Hilton you get it all. It’s simply a matter of finding your perfect staycation destination.

DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka is an easy distance from central Auckland but a world away, a perfect spot for a relaxing weekend with modern interiors that take equine inspiration from the hotel’s location near the grounds of thoroughbred auction house, New Zealand Bloodstock. You can start your restful weekend with a deliciously comforting meal at Ethereal Artisan Kitchen, where dishes are imbued with smoky flavours and are served up in a down-to-earth, relaxed atmosphere. If a holiday doesn’t feel complete without your furry friend by your side, the recently introduced Puppy Staycation means your pooch can be part of the action too.

Etheral Kitchen, Karaka. Photo / Supplied

There’s Victorian charm aplenty at the resort-style 19th century heritage building of Hilton Lake Taupo, harmoniously combined with modern styling and amenities. Here you can sink into the thermally heated pool, overlooking Thermal Valley, and eat sumptuous food at renowned Bistro Lago restaurant while gazing at the splendour that is Lake Taupo. Take a room in the Heritage Wing, which was built upon the structure of the historic Terraces Hotel, originally constructed in 1889, and you’ll still have all the modern comforts expected from a Hilton property, but with some history for added character. There’s plenty to do here for the active relaxer with tennis courts and a fitness centre on site.

For indulgent pleasures galore, head to Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa & DoubleTree by Hilton Queenstown, where you can soak in the hot tub of the Hilton Queenstown Relaxation Room with unobstructed views of Lake Wakatipu. Massages and a wide array of body therapies will iron out any further kinks at the award-winning eforea spa; or dip into the indoor heated swimming pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna for more relaxation and rejuvenation time. Bask in the glow of your newly pampered self in front of your private fireplace, included in all rooms, with bonus lake views from the Wakatipu Suite. Or meet your party at the Pinot Pit, for some outdoor fireside chats over a glass of something delicious with the lake as your backdrop.

There’s a heated pool too at the Chateau on the Park Christchurch, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, for year-round warmth and wellbeing. The picturesque charm of the gardens here make for more sublime moments; the garden views and roses in full bloom can be enjoyed from your room, or take it all in while dining at the Garden Court Brasserie restaurant. For some sophisticated treats in a delightful setting, get romantic with an extravagant high tea in the rose garden. Active relaxers will want to make a beeline for Canterbury’s oldest golf course, just short walk across the road. And with Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens close by, there’s ample opportunities to let nature’s wonders work their magic while on your retreat.

Whichever Hilton destination you choose, contactless check-in makes settling in a breeze. With flexible cancellations and always-friendly service too, Hilton makes it all too easy to take it easy.

Book your perfect escape today at Hilton.com