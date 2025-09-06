Iconic Europe, unmatched luxury

Scenic Jewel, Reichsburg

This article was prepared by Scenic and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

With new itineraries, immersive land journeys and extensions and a longer cruising season, Scenic offers unparalleled opportunities to explore Europe’s iconic waterways in all-inclusive ultra-luxury.

Scenic’s highly anticipated 2026 European river cruise and land journey collection, featuring an extended cruising season and a host of immersive land extensions. Designed to offer enriching travel experiences, the curated itineraries showcase Europe’s distinct seasons and offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the continent’s iconic waterways with Scenic’s signature all-inclusive ultra-luxury service.

Scenic’s extended 2026 season now offers departures from February through to December, giving guests even greater flexibility to discover the charm of Europe across every season. From blooming spring landscapes to the golden hues of autumn and the magic of festive seasons with centuries of traditions, travellers can enjoy a deeper connection to Europe’s ever-changing beauty. They can take in panoramic views from the spacious Sun Decks of their award-winning Scenic Space-Ships, and choose from Scenic Freechoice excursions.

Scenic Space Ship

Recognising a demand among guests for “coolcations”, Scenic’s early and late seasonal itineraries in February, March and November have been specially curated to showcase the enchantment of Europe at this time of year. Iconic destinations and unique experiences, from the Rhine to the Danube, exude an intimate cool weather charm, and crisp days with fewer crowds allow for more time to be truly immersed.

During the summer months, the comfortable temperatures across regions such as the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, and France and longer daylight hours allow for more immersive exploration, with the Danube in Depth featuring multiple evenings and overnights in port, enabling seamless and extended access to local culture and history.

Scenic Diamond Royal Suite

Highlight European itineraries include:

A 15-day Jewels of Europe all-inclusive journey through five countries showcases the very best of iconic cities in Central Europe including Amsterdam, Vienna, and Budapest. Guests will uncover the World Heritage-listed villages, historic castles and romantic towns that line the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers, while enjoying the culinary delights and luxurious suites with butler service on board Scenic’s 5-star Space-Ships and signature Scenic Enrich events such as a private classical concert at the renowned Palais Liechtenstein.

From the Hungarian capital the foothills of the German Alps, on Scenic's eight day Danube in Depth river cruise, explore the length of Europe's most famous river. Soak in the history, music and stunning scenery and experience an exclusive Scenic Enrich event featuring the timeless music of Strauss and Mozart in the wonderful architecture of an Arsenal Military Museum.

A journey to the heart of Europe is made even more memorable in 2026 with early season departures from March through to September on the 15-day Romantic Rhine & Moselle itinerary. Cruising between Amsterdam and Basel this stretch of waterway is renowned as one of Europe's most picturesque.

In 2026, Scenic has expanded its commitment to seamless travel, with handcrafted land extensions, including a four-day stay in Bruges, a four-day extension in Bavaria, a four-day London stay (including overnight stays in Great Scotland Yard Hotel – the former headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police) and three nights in Porto, each offering unique cultural experiences.

Bruges River

“With new itineraries, immersive land extensions and an extended European season, we are delighted to offer our guests more opportunities than ever before to explore Europe’s iconic waterways in ultra-luxury,” said Janelle Maher, Scenic Journey Designer, Europe. “The expansion of the cruising season with early and late season itineraries has been designed in response to our guests’ demand for ‘coolcations’ and a relaxing way to discover Europe’s iconic cities without the crowds. This is underpinned by Scenic’s commitment to delivering all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising that is in a class of its own.”

