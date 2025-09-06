Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertorial by Scenic

Scenic - Advertorial

Iconic Europe, unmatched luxury

Scenic Jewel, Reichsburg

Scenic Jewel, Reichsburg


This article was prepared by Scenic and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

With new itineraries, immersive land journeys and extensions and a longer cruising season, Scenic offers unparalleled opportunities to explore Europe’s iconic waterways in all-inclusive ultra-luxury.

Scenic’s highly anticipated 2026

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save