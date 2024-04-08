How to produce happy campers

Heighten camping fun with clever ideas from market leader Ryobi.

For that weekend dash to a getaway from it all, here’s a few suggestions from Ryobi – a few home comforts to help things go smoothly next time you decide to commune with nature.

Stay cool

Treat yourself to the 18V ONE+ 7.5″ Hybrid Fan 2.0AH KIT, an ideal cooling solution for the tent. The kit includes an 18V ONE+ Fan, 2.0Ah Lithium Battery, and ONE+ Charger. Compact, adjustable and lightweight the fan is simple to set up anywhere, even in the car. It’s possible to enjoy more than 12 hours of cool comfort from a Ryobi ONE+ 4.0Ah battery.

Another one lights the dust

Take notice of your surroundings with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ LED Lantern with USB. It’s a handy portable lighting accessory for camping and night fishing, casting 360° of light and with three brightness settings providing light for most occasions.

This handy unit can also recharge any small electronic device from its USB port. Suspend the lantern by its integrated carry handle or stand it on flat surfaces.

The lantern provides up to 56 hours of light with an 18V ONE+ 5.0Ah battery on the lowest brightness setting.

Get a charge out of this

A first for Australasia, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Battery Topper turns any ONE+ battery into a 240V cordless outlet. It’s the first of its kind in Australia and New Zealand.

Cordless and battery powered, the battery topper generates 150W of power and is perfect for safely powering or charging small electronics, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, LED lights and fans – and plenty of other devices. It has its own built-in lights useful in power cuts around the home.

This battery topper has 2 x USB-A outlets, allowing you to charge two devices at once, plus a standard 240-volt outlet.

Buzz off

Get rid of pesky flying insects and bugs without toxic sprays in your tent or campsite with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper Lantern.

The Bug Zapper’s 360° UV light is safe to use and attracts bugs, killing them instantly on its electrified grid. Illuminate your campsite with the unit’s top-mounted 360° lantern that can be adjusted with multiple brightness settings. The top carry handle makes this Bug Zapper a truly mobile unit that’s easy to carry or hang in elevated areas.

The 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Battery can be used to power this Bug Zapper Lantern and more than 150 tools from the Ryobi ONE+ range. Recharge any 18V ONE+ battery using the included 18V 1.5A charger.

This kit includes an 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper, UV Globe, 18V ONE+ 2.0Ah Battery and 18V 1.5A Charger.

A breeze to use

Is all the air at the top of your tyre? Sick of going blue in the face from blowing into airbeds? For fast and convenient inflation, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Inflator/Deflator can’t be beaten.

Use one on your car, 4WD, bicycle and trailer tyres, air beds, pool toys, and all types of inflatable sports equipment. It’s also compatible with all 18V ONE+ batteries. Make the most of your precious camping time by quickly and easily inflating bike tyres, air beds and kids’ toys. Use to deflate 4WD tyres to right pressure for off-roading.

Packing up before the trip home is easy, use this unit to deflate all the beds and toys and pump up the 4WD tyres. Back at home the Inflator / Deflator is also great for keeping the right tyre pressure on all your vehicles, bikes and balls.

