How to avoid “wellness fads that aren’t good for us”

Former Navy Seal exposes myths as he navigates the wellness world.

WellBeings is the new, go-to resource for all the things you need to feel good. With podcasts and articles that put the play back into every day, WellBeings is made by Dominic Bowden and his partner Esther Cronin – who are traveling the world in pursuit of the tools, shifts and rituals that separate the living from the thriving. Through interviews with the global thought leaders, experts and celebrities in wellness, this is the place to get the most current, science backed information curated just for Kiwis.

In a world inundated with wellness trends, it’s time to unmask the harsh realities of what some are calling the “wellness epidemic.”

Pat Dossett, a former US Navy Seal, and Dominic Bowden, reality TV host turned wellness advocate, caught up to explore the untold truths and offer powerful insights to help us navigate this tumultuous landscape.

From promising quick fixes to miraculous cures, the wellness scene has grown into a colossal industry, with experts and therapies lining every corner. But are these solutions truly grounded in science?

Pat Dossett, who since leaving the Seals has dedicated his energy towards finding real, tangible ways to help people to take control of their mindset, is open about the alarming lack of evidence and foundation behind many supposed wellness miracles.

“Especially in the US, we’re heavily marketed with quick-fix solutions and wellness fads that aren’t really backed by science or aren’t foundationally good for us,” Dossett reveals, echoing the scepticism surrounding the wellness industry’s claims.

He is more optimistic about New Zealand, and says that because we are a few steps behind the US, we have a real opportunity to “cut through the crap” and get straight to the good stuff – the good stuff being things that are usually inexpensive, if not free, and that you do not need to be a billionaire or a celebrity to take part in.

Dominic Bowden, no stranger to the limelight, sheds light on the overwhelming nature of the wellness landscape. As New Zealanders continue to grapple with the uncertainties of the future, he sees the timing is right to get Kiwis engaged in exploring the science of feeling good: “How can we grow through this rather than go through this?” Bowden asks.

In the first episode of WellBeings, Dossett, the podcast’s first guest, shares his incredible journey from a Navy Seal to an entrepreneur in the wellness world. He exposes the Hollywood myths surrounding the Seals, shattering the illusion of bulky, macho soldiers.

“The surprising thing was, some of the first to go were the ‘central casting’ characters who fitted the stereotype of special forces he-men,” Dossett tells Bowden, demonstrating the transformative power of mindset over superficial appearances.

As New Zealanders face a bewildering and unpredictable future, Dossett’s insights offer a glimmer of hope. He emphasises that true progress comes from embracing a mindset that empowers us to tackle challenges head on.

Bowden’s WellBeings podcast is not just another self-help venture; it’s a beacon of truth and resilience in a sea of uncertainties. His connection to New Zealand and Dossett’s compelling narrative intertwine to create a space where evidence-based approaches to wellness reign supreme.

With each episode, WellBeings aims to equip New Zealanders with the tools to navigate the wellness epidemic. By embracing the power of mindset and steering clear of quick-fix trends, Kiwis can emerge as stronger and more informed individuals.

So, buckle up New Zealand, the “Wellness Epidemic” is not just a phrase; it’s a call to action. Through conversations with global thought leaders, experts, and celebrities, WellBeings will challenge your perspective on how you look after yourself and empower you to craft a resilient and vibrant future.