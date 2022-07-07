How plants make your laundry "green"

Photo / Supplied.

New plant-based detergent from ecostore has no harsh chemicals.

You see it all the time in the supermarket or other retail outlets – stain removers which promise to get rid of stains.

The thing is, many contain harsh chemicals not good for your skin or the environment. So what do you do if you've dropped jam on your jeans, tea on your T-shirt or butter on your blouse? Believe it or not, you have options other than to take refuge in strong chemicals like phosphates, optical brighteners and synthetic perfumes.

Kiwi brand ecostore has already led the way in environmentally conscious home and body care solutions – and has just launched its new Ultra Power range, which harnesses the power of nature to deliver the same superior clean as 'non-eco' products, while being safer for the environment.

In testing, ecostore found people liked the beneficial effects of Ultra Power on the planet – and the use of five, naturally-occurring, plant-based enzymes to form the basis of the formula, which comes in either liquid or powder form.

Many mainstream use petroleum-based agents, not plant-based. They are a lot cheaper but they are more harmful environmentally and can irritate skin, especially for people with sensitive skin or issues like eczema.

The enzymes used in Ultra Power are protease, amylase, mannanase, pectate and lipase. Protease is the odour-eating enzyme, also good for protein-based stains like blood, grass, milk and egg. Amylase is good for starch-based stains like ketchup and soup while mannanase is used against chocolate, ice cream, baby food and drink stains.

Pectate breaks down pectin, used as a thickener for jams, jellies, yoghurt, smoothies and in fruit like bananas, berries and avocados. Lipase is used against greasy stains like those from burgers, fries, pizzas and hot dogs.

Stains need quick action – and here's our guide to on-the-spot responses to minimise the damage until you can get home to your trusty washing machine:

Always act fast with a stain – the longer it stays on the fabric, the harder it will be to remove.

For most stains, including blood, baby food and soy sauce, immediately blot, then rinse the stain with cold water. Don't use hot water for these substances as it will set the stain. If you have sparkling water handy, use that. If not, mix tap water with a little hand soap.

If you spill red wine on yourself while at a party or dinner, grab a glass of white wine and pour some of that over the red wine straight away.

For waxy, greasy substances like chocolate and butter, scrape or blot off as much as you can before tackling the stain. Try rubbing a little dishwashing liquid into the back of the stain to cut the grease, or sprinkling it with baking soda, corn flour or talcum powder to lift the stain.

Once home, soak or rinse the garment then wash with ecostore Ultra Power laundry liquid or powder, according to the instructions on the garment label. The renewable enzymes in Ultra Power boost its stain-fighting performance by 20 per cent, so it's effective on stubborn stains including wine, baby food and chocolate.

If the stain persists, try rubbing a little ecostore Ultra Power Laundry Liquid directly onto the affected area before you pop it in the washing machine.

Smelly socks and gym outfits made from high-performance sports textiles can sometimes develop a stale odour, especially when they're left in the washing machine too long. To keep them smelling fresh, wash with ecostore Ultra Power – and be sure to hang them out as soon as the washing cycle finishes.

Don't throw a stained item in the tumble dryer until you've got rid of the stain – the heat from the dryer will set the stain.

Another tip: hanging whites, including sheets and tea towels, outdoors in the sun is a time-honoured method of whitening yellowed fabrics – and it doesn't cost a cent or involve any chemicals.

If you have a septic tank, avoid all bleaches and look for natural laundry products. With proper greywater systems in place, the water from laundry washed with ecostore Ultra Power can safely be reused on your flower gardens, lawns and trees. It's also safe for septic tanks.

ecostore Ultra Power Laundry 3 in 1 tackles tough stains by deep cleaning your whole wash, leaving laundry smelling fresh and fragrant. The natural essential oil fragrance refreshes workout clothes, sports gear, socks and baby clothes. Now it's available in supermarkets, speciality grocery stores and online.

ecostore's Ultra Power range delivers the same superior clean as 'non-eco' products, while being safer for you and the environment. New Zealand's number one sustainable brand, ecostore is on a mission to make the world a safer place, one person, and one home at a time.

