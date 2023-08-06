Heritage in motion: the scenic splendour of India’s Kalka-Shimla Railway

Shimla Golden Triangle. Image / Supplied.

An iconic Indian train journey is among many highlights on an Imagine Holidays adventure

There’s a timeless charm to watching the world go by at a leisurely pace on a narrow-gauge rail journey – and India’s Kalka-Shimla toy train is one of the best. This exceptional feat of engineering, which meanders some 96.6 kilometres, comprising 103 tunnels, 917 curves, and more than 800 bridges, was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1999. Beginning at the railway station of Kalka and ending in the hill city of Shimla, once the summer retreat of the British Raj government, this five-hour-plus scenic beauty offers a serene and contemplative pace of travel amid a rushing world.

Two of Imagine Holidays packages encompass this historic wonder, and it never fails to beguile with its romantic remnants of the past, jaw-dropping scenery and relaxed tempo.

“Toy train” refers to the narrow-gauge, small-sized locomotives that diligently serve the route – one that came about during the reign of the British Raj. Shimla’s more temperate climate was of great appeal to the British to escape the oppressive heat of the city but its remote and mountainous location posed accessibility challenges. The Kalka-Shimla railway, open to traffic in 1903, provided the much-needed solution to the challenging terrain. The railway has been in operation for more than a century now, with its original charm largely intact and now beloved by both locals and tourists.

The journey is an unforgettable experience, with spectacular views of India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, famed for its Himalayan landscapes. Travelling upwards through foothills, at 22 kilometres per hour, the scenery becomes more and more dramatic, with lush forests of pine, oak and rhododendron, viaducts and bridges traversing deep gorges and valleys, undulating tea estates and numerous tunnels carved through the mountains. Stops are made at picturesque hill stations, where passengers have time to disembark and partake of some of the treats from vendors, including samosas, biriyani and masala chai.

As the train approaches Shimla, passengers can catch glimpses of the majestic snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas in the distance. Shimla itself is a fascinating destination, known for its blend of colonial architecture and Indian modernity. Situated in the heart of the south-western ranges of the Himalayas, attractions include the Neo-Gothic Christ Church, the bustling shopping area of Mall Street, unencumbered by traffic, and The Ridge, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

The Himalayas India’s Golden Triangle. Image / Supplied

The Imagine Holidays packages also incorporate a trail walk through the Himalayas, where you’ll be surrounded by conifers, cedars, broadleaved oaks and rhododendrons, interposed with apple orchards, hamlets, cultivated terraces, snow fed lakes and gushing rivers.

Another nature highlight of the packages is Ranthambore National Park – it’s here, at the foot of the Aravalli Hills, dotted with attractive fort ruins, that you might have the chance to spot a Bengal tiger in the wild on a game drive in an open-topped safari vehicle. Declared a Project Tiger Reserve in 1973, the park is a wildlife lover’s dream.

India’s “golden triangle” of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, will also linger long in your holiday memories. A tour of the pink city of Jaipur includes a visit to the enchanting City Palace, boasting a stunning blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture, now home to the current ruling royal family. Another feat of architecture in Jaipur, the Amber Fort sits on a mountainside, an extensive palace built from yellow and pink sandstone and white marble, looking out over the tranquil Maota Lake.

Of course, no trip to India is complete without a sighting of one of the greatest architectural love letters in the world – the Taj Mahal. Situated in the city of Agra, it was constructed by 20,000 artisans over a 20-year timeframe, a mausoleum dedicated to Emperor Shah Jahan’s favourite wife who died in childbirth. Made of polished white marble and inlaid with jewels, it is one of the world’s most recognisable buildings.

India’s capital is a fascinating place to explore, too, holding within its boundaries both heritage sites and modern marvels. Highlights in Old Delhi include the Jama Masjid Mosque, the largest mosque in India, the well-preserved ramparts of the Red Fort and the colourful Khari Baoli street market. In New Delhi you’ll find Rashtrapati Bhavan – the official residence of the Indian President – and the Jantar Mantar observatory, which reveals the world’s largest stone sundial.

Your tastebuds will be tempted wherever you go with the aromatic wonders of Mughlai cuisine, from chaat to butter chicken. And a wander in the city by night will reward you with views of famous buildings, such as the India Gate, beautifully illuminated.

With Imagine Holidays these sights and excursions are yours to enjoy with all the details and planning taken care of for you, with fully immersive tours and top-notch accommodations to relax into. Your timeless adventure awaits.

The Kalka-Shimla train journey, Ranthambore National Park and India’s golden triangle are included in two Imagine Holidays packages, choose from:

The Himalayas India’s Golden Triangle Luxury Silversea Cruise or

Shimla Express India’s Golden Triangle