From stiff joints to cognitive decline: why ageing pets may need more than rest

Hills

Slowing down or avoiding stairs is often dismissed as normal ageing, but vets say such signs may point to health issues such as mobility problems or cognitive decline.

For these conditions, early intervention can make all the difference.

Ted, a 10-year-old Kyi Leo from Hamilton, no longer seemed his usual bright self. His family thought he was simply getting older and not much could be done, until their vet recommended a change in his food.

In the past, changes to his meals had triggered chewing and licking at his feet, so they were nervous. But transitioning him slowly over seven days to Hill’s Prescription Diet Brain Care + j/d, formulated to support mobility and aging in dogs, caused no problems — only visible improvements his family was delighted to see.

“He became more alert, more playful – especially with our younger dog – and just generally brighter and happier in himself. He looked bright-eyed again, and his personality felt like it was back,” his owners said.

That renewed alertness highlights another under-recognised issue in older dogs – cognitive decline, which vets say is often overlooked.

Dr Hannah Cleary, Professional Consulting Veterinarian at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, says it is often missed because owners assume their pet is simply ageing. She has seen the difference with her own 12-year-old Golden Retriever, Holly, who has also been fed Hill’s Brain Care + j/d.

“The other day she looked out the window for the first time in years, and I thought, ‘oh my, you haven’t done that in so long’. I was so amazed at watching her turnaround in the last two months.”

Mobility issues, however, remain the more visible and widespread problem. For example, osteoarthritis affects one in five dogs over the age of one – that’s 20% of all adult dogs. And it’s not just large breeds, small and medium breeds still suffer from joint conditions or mobility issues, as well as cats.

For cats, the prevalence is even higher. “One radiographic study found 92% of cats had osteoarthritis in at least one joint. We think it’s more common in dogs, but cats are more intrepid and don’t show it as overtly.”

Cleary says owners often miss subtle feline signs. “Missing the litter box is also quite a common one, because they can’t posture to get into the litter box properly. Reduced grooming is quite a big one in cats, too.”

That is why early vet checks matter. “It’s really important to do a thorough exam and potentially imaging or other diagnostic tests to truly diagnose joint conditions before we start managing it, because we could otherwise miss something.”

She says managing the condition usually requires a combination of approaches: activity control, weight control, drug therapy, physio, hydrotherapy and nutritional management.

“Activity and weight control are two of the most important pieces,” says Cleary. “We still want a dog to be a dog or a cat to be a cat, but they don’t have that thought process of: ‘if I go hard at the park I’ll be sore tomorrow.’ We have to adapt their activity to suit them. Making sure that these pets are an ideal body weight is also key to managing joint disease.”

Cleary says nutrition also plays a role, with research showing omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial in supporting mobility and helping preserve joint cartilage.

Benji, a Labrador–Mastiff cross, had already undergone cruciate ligament surgery and weighed 58.4kg when his vet recommended Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + j/d.

Since then, his weight has steadily dropped to 45.1kg and his family says they have noticed a big change. “His weight loss has been steady since starting this food,” they said. The results were so encouraging the family also recommended the food to their daughter for her dog. “I even suggested to our daughter to put her King Charles on the Hill’s food as he needed to lose weight, and it’s working for Taco as well.”

Cleary says joint problems should never be accepted as inevitable. “Chronic pain is detrimental to quality of life, just like it is for humans. We want to make sure pets are as comfortable as possible. Joint issues don’t have to just be, ‘oh, the dog’s getting old, that’s just the way it is.’”

Early veterinary care along with weight management, lifestyle changes and supportive nutrition can help pets stay comfortable and active into their senior years.

