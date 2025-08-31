Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by HelloFresh

HelloFresh

From grandad’s soil to meal kits


Three generations in veg growing, with steady demand today.

Pukekohe veggie grower Allan Fong says partnering with meal kit service HelloFresh “absolutely” provides stability in a fluctuating market and helps his business establish new product lines.

“I’ve been with HelloFresh since year dot, they were one of the very few

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save