Five days in Melbourne with Laura McGoldrick

Photo / Supplied.

1 TOUR THE CITY FROM BOTH ABOVE AND BELOW

Start your visit by scoping out the lay of the land from atop the Melbourne Skydeck. Suspended 300 metres above the city streets, the observation deck is the southern hemisphere’s highest, giving you a sense of what Melbourne has to offer. Once you’re back down to earth, tour the best foodie hotspots. Sample Indigenous bush tucker at Big Esso in Federation Square, find some of the citys best Thai in a parking garage off Bourke Street at Soi38, or try fun Mexican cantina, Tres a Cinco, or classic Movida, both situated in Melbourne’s Hosier Lane.

2 DISCOVER BLOCKBUSTER EVENTS

Bledisloe Cup - Wallabies vs All Blacks at the MCG. Photo / Supplied.

Spend your day wandering through the galleries of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Australia’s oldest gallery. Starting in June, the NGV will showcase more than 100 works by 20th century painter Pierre Bonnard within immersive scenography by designer India Mahdavi. The special exhibition is just one part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series, with the world-premiere of Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion —a celebration of women in film—just across the river at ACMI. Other wintertime highlights include the Bledisloe Cup (July 29), fittingly being played in Australia’s sporting capital and RISING (7-18 June), a festival of art, culture, music and food in the heart of the city.

3 CATCH A WAVE AT MELBOURNE’S URBNSURF PARK

Urbnsurf. Photo / Supplied.

Pack your togs for today’s adventure: A surf lesson at Urbnsurf, Australia’s first surf park. The diamond-shaped lagoon produces waves measuring up to two metres in height and its on-site surf academy caters to all skill levels. Stake out your spot for the day under one of the private cabanas, and warm up between rides in the hot tubs.

4 GET SARTORIAL IN MELBOURNE’S SHOPS

The Block Arcade. Photo / Supplied.

There’s a reason Melbourne is a city synonymous with fashion. Australian, international, and local labels can be found in the arcades, laneways, and shopping centres that make up the city’s shopping scene. Start your treasure hunt at Australia’s largest shopping precinct—Chadstone: The Fashion Capital—where you’ll find over 550 stores, designer boutiques and over 30 luxury brands. Then, see what’s in-store at the Block Arcade. The historic building is both an architectural and shopping icon, with boutique stores and gift shops spread across its lavish Victorian interior.

5 EXPLORE MELBOURNE’S LEGENDARY LANEWAYS

Guildford Lane. Photo / Supplied.

With one of Melbourne’s famous coffees in-hand, appreciate the colourful street art that lines Melbourne’s laneways on a guided tour with Blender Studio, led by a street artist. Afterwards, grab a late afternoon cocktail at Trinket Bar or Curious Bar, both off Flinders Lane. Or head up to HER’s fifth-floor rooftop for sweeping city views. Get Set to Melbourne and start planning your trip at visitmelbourne.com/nz