Find your smile in Fiji

Image / Supplied.

Ready to fill up your stores of happiness on holiday? In Fiji it will happen wherever you go – and sometimes in unexpected ways.

With all the blue sky, sunshine and pristine beaches in Fiji, is it any wonder that cheerfulness is so pervasive on this island nation, said to be one of the happiest places on earth? Dig a little deeper and there are so many ways to uplift the soul and rediscover that joyful feeling we've all been missing. From supporting local communities and communing with nature, to heart-pumping action and discovering local cuisines, Fiji's ready to make you beam ear to ear.

Natural wonders

If you can tear yourself away from the beach on your Fiji holiday, you'll discover some fascinating nature elsewhere. At Bouma National Heritage Park, a protected jungle area covering most of Taveuni Island, a trio of spectacular waterfalls await.

The Tavoro Falls are reached amid lush greenery and all have natural swimming holes to reward your efforts – the first waterfall has picnic tables and barbecue facilities, the second is another 30-minute climb away and if you persevere to the third, don your snorkel and you'll witness hundreds of prawns.

Taveuni is known as the 'Garden Island' and it's here you'll also find the Gaiatree Sanctuary, an organic spice plantation, day club and nectar lab where you can explore the hillsides and soak up stunning ocean views while taking your tastebuds on a tour of fresh tropical delicacies grown and harvested on site. High-octane adventures. There's no shortage of ways to get the heart pumping in Fiji. At Zip Fiji in Momi Bay, just 35 minutes from Nadi, you can zipline 16 different tracks, weaving through spectacular mountaintops, caves and canyons.

For a more watery adventure, a rafting trip with Rivers Fiji in the highlands of Viti Levu will see you floating through the remarkable scenery of the tropical, canyon filled interior, opening your eyes to a very different side of Fiji. In the remote group of the Yasawa Islands, there's more mesmerizing scenes at the Sawa-i-Lau Caves, a series of limestone caverns hollowed out by waves over time.

The most spectacular cave has a crack in the roof where a stream of sunlight makes the waters glow – but to get to it, you'll need to swim through a narrow, lightless tube of water (don't worry, guides will help you). Surf fans will want to make a beeline for Cloudbreak, known as Thunder Reef by the locals, three miles south of Namotu Island. It's routinely ranked among the 10 most challenging waves in the world and counts international surfer Kelly Slater as a fan.

Image / Supply.

Eat your heart out

If food is the key to the heart, Fiji's many choices unlock it with ease: go traditional with a lovo experience, and enjoy the smoky flavours of food cooked underground with hot stones; dine out on the water at Tiko's Floating Restaurant for a seafood extravaganza, including local favourites such the famous curry mud crab; get your fast-food fix Fijianstyle at The Fiji Food Truck in Suva; or try chef Lance Seeto's contemporary interpretation of Fijian flavours, showcasing unique native ingredients at Kanu restaurant and bar in Nadi (the island-inspired cocktails are a must-try too). And definitely don't miss sampling some fabulous Fijian-Indian fare (Tata's in Nadi is an institution).

Spiritual sentiment

From the moment you touch down in Fiji, the warmth of the people is enveloping. The singing groups who welcome you to the islands are a tonic for the soul, and the famous Isa Lei goodbye on departure has sprung a leak in many a tourist eye. Fiji's 'bula' spirit is more than just a greeting it's a wish for happiness and good health. To get a concentrated dose, try to catch a Vou dance performance, traditional storytelling through contemporary dance and music.

More spiritual moments can be had at the largest Hindu temple in the Pacific, the riotously vibrant Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple in Nadi, or to quiet the mind, take a walk through the Garden of the Sleeping Giant, beautifully landscaped gardens housing an impressive collection of native flora and orchids – serenity and smiles abound.

