Find your sense of place with Hilton – a perfect base for discovery

Queenstown Pinot Pit. Photo / Supplied.

Where you stay matters and Hilton just keeps on giving

The many pleasures of exploring this amazing country of ours are well documented; Aotearoa is blessed with more than its fair share of incredible scenery, exhilarating activities and natural wonders. Having a base that adds value to your travels can make all the difference and, as the saying goes, location is everything. Finding a spot that complements your destination and provides everything you need right at your fingertips, with facilities that not only fulfill but exceed expectations, mean that no matter what your day holds, you’ll be taken care of. Whether you’re recapping a day’s adventures from a picturesque spot, glass in hand, or relaxing into a gorgeous suite, to rest your feet, pamper the body and restore your energy, the beauty of a stay at the Hilton is that you’re ideally placed to do it all again the next day. Even a rainy day can become a treat when you have a haven to kick back in.

At Hilton Lake Taupo, for instance, you’ll never be short on things to do. A naturally heated pool, tennis court, fully equipped gym, spa pool, sauna and steam room mean those who prefer to actively relax are catered for at every turn. And so are the food-lovers among you. Hilton Lake Taupo’s destination restaurant Bistro Lago is a local favourite, serving up dishes that celebrate the best of seasonal local produce. With its stunning lake views, ensuring you always know where you are, you can sit back and enjoy the expertise of celebrity chef Gareth Stewart, as his team wow the palate with a menu that interprets the surrounding environment in the most delicious ways. With Taupo’s many drawcards, Hilton Lake Taupo is the ideal spot for a gathering, offering one-to three-bedroom apartments for families and guests wanting spacious options, and never far from those superlative views.

Pool at Hilton Taupo. Photo / Supplied.

Queenstown’s many allures are only deepened further with a stay at Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa and DoubleTree by Hilton Queenstown at Kawarau Village. It’s the ideal locale to explore and absorb this magical place, surrounded as it is by mountain scenery. Just footsteps from the Frankton Arm of Lake Wakatipu, you can enjoy those glassy waters with a water taxi for direct access into Queenstown town centre. Or, with the famed Queenstown Trail located just in front of the hotel, you’re easily placed to walk, run, bike or e-bike this scenic gem. Queenstown’s incredible cuisine is showcased to great effect at the romantic lakeside dining destination of Wakatipu Grill - washed down with a widely acclaimed, locally grown Central Otago pinot noir, if you’re so inclined.

This sense of place that Hilton does so magnificently, is further demonstrated at Hilton Auckland. Sitting majestically right next to the Waitemata Harbour and Auckland’s CBD, the nautically themed design here, incorporated throughout the hotel, from the lobby to the Bellini Bar, is the perfect extension of the City of Sails. The sea theme is also celebrated at its acclaimed Fish Restaurant, celebrating sustainable seafood dishes that show why New Zealand’s kai moana is some of the world’s best. When you’re done discovering the galleries, museum, waterfront fun and retail therapy right at your fingertips, you can retreat back to the hotel to refresh yourself in the infinity pool, complete with viewing glass.

With friendly service when you need it, contactless check-in, and convenient connections, at the Hilton all you need to do is take in the view and discover your destination – because as the Hilton knows, the heart of a great trip is a great stay.

