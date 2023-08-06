Fiji’s luxury offerings are rewarding in more ways than one

Likuliku poolside. Photo / Supplied

Just a short three to four hour flight from New Zealand, from the moment you arrive the luxury of Fiji starts to work its magic.

It’s in that first waft of warm tropical air, in the bright smiles and greetings of ‘bula’ which exude an unmistakable good energy, and the knowledge that whatever your interests are, Fiji has you covered — in its luxury offerings, Fiji’s good vibes come in many forms.

If minimising your eco footprint is high on the agenda, you’re spoilt for choice in Fiji. There are wonderful initiatives dotted around the more than 300 islands, all working towards conservation and sustainability. At the InterContinental Fiji, 55 minutes from Nadi airport, you’ll be enveloped in some soul-restoring indulgence within 35 acres of tropical gardens set back from the pristine shores of the world-beating Natadola Beach. And while basking in these beautiful surrounds you can be as involved as you wish in the multitude of ways the hotel is working towards making a positive difference — whether it be a donation that goes straight to improve the lives of those in nearby Sanasana Village; learning about reef restoration; relishing the sweet by-product of a honeybee project over breakfast; participating in a beach clean-up; or finding comfort in the phase out of single-use plastics and food waste projects.

InterContinental. Photo / Supplied

Six Senses Fiji, too, located on sublime Malolo Island, is not only focused on giving you a luxury experience bedded in wellness, with a seamless meld of nature and technologies in its 24 spacious pool villas, but everything is done with the environment firmly front of mind. Conserving energy and rainwater, growing organic produce in its extensive grounds, using one of the largest off-grid solar installations in the Southern Hemisphere and nurturing its population of critically endangered Fijian crested iguana — these are all humming away in the background while you drift away on a cloud of bliss of your choosing.

Six Senses Alchemy Bar. Photo / Supplied

For many, that bliss is time spent in the water discovering the rich and varied marine life off Fiji’s powder-white shores. There are a number of Fiji resorts now with their own marine biologists onsite to prioritise the conservation of all that magical underwater biodiversity. At Kokomo Private Island you’ll find the Manta Conservation Project, which aims to protect the population of manta rays that call the Great Astrolabe Reef home. An opportunity for guests to interact with them sustainably is overseen by The Manta Trust.

All the work put in by these initiatives is to ensure the marine wonderland that surrounds Fiji has a chance to flourish. And perhaps there’s no more decadent way to observe this watery playground than from the vantage point of an overwater bure. Likuliku Lagoon Resort’s 10 exclusive bungalows are perched on the edge of the vibrant fringing reef in a natural lagoon and protected marine sanctuary. These luxury bures put on a dazzling natural aquarium display right under your feet. At Marriott Momi Bay, too, there are luxury lodgings that offer direct access to the pristine lagoon water surrounding them.

Kava ceremony, Nanuku Resort. Photo / Supplied

If food is your passion point, then deliciously good vibes will also find you easily in Fiji. The islands’ dining scene is coming along in leaps and bounds. Fresh and locally sourced ingredients shine among the infusion of traditional and indoFijian flavours you’ll find among the many resort restaurants. To truly get in touch with your food, there’s an option to go on a fishing excursion with Kokomo Island Resort then bring your catch back to star as dinner in its Catch to Plate initiative. Another intimate food experience awaits on a food safari with Nanuku Fiji Resort, where you can take a trek through dense mangroves and visit a local market and farm to source ingredients for a private traditional Fijian lovo.

With all these incredible opportunities, you may be thinking of bringing along family and friends to share in it all — and Fiji’s many residences make travelling with a crowd a breeze. Multiple-bedroomed options await at Six Senses Fiji, Vomo Island, Nanuku Fiji Resort and Kokomo Island Resort.

Whatever your choice, you can be assured the feel-good factor of luxury Fiji is never far away and a sunny disposition is all but guaranteed.

